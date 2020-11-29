When the Covid-19 virus shocked the whole world with various misleading data about the vaccine, young get real-life answers directly from their most relatable format, social media.

Although, WHO post concern that young people may not want a jab and experts are telling that they may not get the shots until 2022, many still believe that the young ones must first obtain the vaccine to protect the older ones. All that has confused the younger generation and forced many volunteers to document their experience and share it with the world through social media.

One of the first to share her involvement is the 29-year-old Ashley Locke. She got her first AstraZeneca shot last November 16 at Nashville, Tennessee and took the experience in Tiktok.

In an interview, she said that's she has seen people post to TikToks about different life journeys they're having, like weight-loss or moving and things like that, and added, "so I was, like, this vaccine trial is an interesting thing. I'll post about that, maybe some people will find that interesting." Sure, it does, as her video now reached 2.7million views, more than 300 thousand hearts, almost ten thousand comments, shared more than five thousand times on other social media platforms. In her inbox, she has also been bombarded with questions and comments about the drug trial.

There are now several TikTokers whose Covid-19 vaccine documentaries in participating in the trials have gone viral for sharing information and using hashtags. The most popular is #CovidVaccine, with around 36 million views and counting. SuchThis has proved that young people seek information about the trials in a format they can understand.

According to these dynamic Tiktokers, and now real-life influencers, they were not expecting that their generation is hungry for real information about the vaccine. They, too, are concerned, and now they have convinced many young ones to get vaccinated once the shots are approved. Many users are now inclined similarly to sign up for vaccine trials.

In fact, viral videos disseminating fabricated information have been extensively ridiculed by young people. In some cases, unverified claims with facts that appear to have come from some of the informative videos have been debunked, like the one deceitfully claiming that vaccinations are how the government will insert microchips to Americans.

Many Tiktokers also get anti-vaccine objectors in their comment sections. Followers do the answering for them, and still positive and honestly asking comments outweighed anti-vaxxers, with several young individuals querying how the jabs might work.

As in the case of a 29-year-old doctor of biomedical sciences, Kate Bredbenner posted last November 11, explaining how Pfizer's vaccine works in layman's terms. Her video reached more than 3.5 million views to date. Said explanation also applies to the vaccine that Moderna is developing and announced effective a few days after she posted her video, Bredbenner added.

As that being said, many younger ones are truly seeking real data from real people.

