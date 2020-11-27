The magical duo, The Rocketts, who gained popularity thanks to the TV reality show "America's Got Talent," was arrested for making themselves disappear.

Children arrested

Kadan and Brooklyn Rockett, the brother and sister magicians, who impressed Simon Cowell in the "America's Got Talent" semifinals back in 2016, were arrested last week in Farmerville, Louisiana, for refusing to go with police who were attempting to return them to their mother, according to TMZ.

A judge from Missouri ordered the heated handoff in the ongoing custody battle with their father. The 15-year-old Kadan and 13-year-old Brooklyn have reportedly been living with their father in California for years.

The local law enforcement sources told the outlet they had paperwork authorizing the children's transfer, which stemmed from a 2019 court order issued by a Missouri judge.

In video footage of the tense confrontation around a kitchen table, the teens claimed that they are afraid of their mother. However, a police officer sternly told them that they do not have a choice and that there was nothing to argue about. The police insisted that the children go with them.

When the children refused to comply, the police promptly started reading them their rights. He told them that they must go or they will be arrested. When they did not immediately respond to him, the officer jerked Kadan by the arm, and he slapped cuffs on him as his sister, Brooklyn, sobbed, and wiped away tears.

Bart Rockett, their father, can be heard saying goodbye to them.

The parents of The Rocketts were divorced in 2010, and the battle for their custody has been raging ever since. There was a similar incident with the children and Missouri police back in October 2019.

Kadan and Brooklyn, who were in Louisiana for their grandmother's funeral before they were arrested, were held at the Green Oaks Detention Center in Monroe for 24 hours.

A family court judge sealed the records, but the children are back with their father for now.

Bart posted on Facebook that his children are free and safe, and he is not allowed to post any other details at this time because of a gag order, but he assured the public that the children are free and safe. He then posted a picture that he took at the detention center.

Bart thanked everyone for their support and prayers, and he said that their nightmare might be over.

Kadan responded on his own Facebook page that he would write a book one day and do a Lifetime movie.

The Rocketts

Kadam Rocketts auditioned in season 11. His act consisted of creating the illusion of sawing his sister Brooklyn in half. Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell all voted yes, sending the duo to the Judge Cuts.

For the Judge Cuts, Kadan wore a disguise with Groucho glasses. He then appeared to pull six taller girls out of a suitcase. Later it was revealed that she was Brooklyn, wearing Kadan's disguise. Kadan then appeared from nowhere at the judges' desk.

They were able to make it to the quarterfinals and semifinals. Unfortunately, they did not receive enough votes to make it to the finals.

