The longtime talk-show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King is currently in the hospital and is still recovering after undergoing a procedure to address his chest pain. He was diagnosed with angina and was operated on it, according to Ora TV.

Heart problem

Ora TV released a statement on November 23 and said that King had been scheduled for an angioplasty but visited the hospital early on November 19 to be examined for his chest pain.

The statement said that King's doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass that he underwent back in 1987. King has been recuperating in the hospital, and he is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors said that he would fully recover in no time.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Admits Relapse During Quarantine, Wants to be Sober to Avoid '27 Club'

Ora TV, an on-demand digital TV network, said that contrary to some media reports, King's doctors said he did not have a heart attack and did not go into cardiac arrest.

The statement read that King is in good spirits, and he is thankful to everyone for their concern. He is expected to be back to work on his shows "Larry King Now" and "PoliticKING with Larry King" soon.

Who is Larry King?

The 85-year-old talk show legend has had several heart attacks. In 1987, King underwent quintuple bypass surgery. His medical issues had led him to establish the Larry King Cardiac Foundation.

The foundation is non-profit, and it is helping people who do not have health insurance and those who cannot afford their medical bills.

In the late 1950s, Larry King began his long broadcasting career as a radio deejay in Miami, Florida. In January 1978, he launched "The Larry King Show," a nationally syndicated late-night radio talk show, which won a Peabody Award, according to USA Today.

In 1985, King's TV interview show "Larry King Live" premiered on CNN. The show had more than 6,000 episodes that aired. He interviewed presidential candidates, Hollywood stars, death row inmates, and other personalities. He is known for his signature large eyeglasses and his trademark suspenders. He retired in 2010.

King received a lifetime achievement award at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards in New York back in 2011. He came out of retirement in 2012 to host "Larry King Now" which premiered on Hulu and Ora TV. He currently hosts "Larry King Now" and "PoliticKING with Larry King."

In 1999, King was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he was able to beat it. In 2009 on his show, Larry King talked about the illness and how it affects men.

During the Prostate Cancer Awareness week, "Larry King Live" showed men who suffered from prostate cancer, and King urged men over 40 to get tested and take a blood test to be safe.

In 2017, King was diagnosed with lung cancer, and he underwent successful surgery to treat it. He admitted that he was a former smoker.

The spot discovered by his doctor during an X-ray was said to be malignant, and thankfully they were able to take it out. He admitted that if he did not have the chest X-ray, it would have progressed.

Related Article: Meghan Markle Opens Up About her Miscarriage in July, Encourages Others to Open Up too

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.