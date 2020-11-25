Remaking a classic is not easy, as some will always compare the original film to the new one. Everything will be pointed out from the storyline, the casting, the acting, and the cinematography.

Some remakes have disappointed moviegoers through the years, wishing that the studios haven't made it and just created something else.

But once in a while, there are remakes that are deemed better than the original. Here are some of them.

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

The original "Ocean's Eleven" movie from 1960 had a star-studded cast, but Steven Soderbergh's slick remake of the film beats it. The witty thrills and glossy escapism will make you forget that the movie is a remake.

Soderbergh's movie looks and sounds great. Led by George Clooney, a gang of con men looks to take down a ruthless casino owner. The film features Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Elliot Gould, Carl Reiner, Casey Affleck, and other high-profile Hollywood stars.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's 2004 remake of George A. Romero's "Dawn of the Dead" movie is surprisingly good, and the flashy style that Snyder is known for was applied in the remake, and it was effective.

There are several genuinely scary set-pieces on offer in Snyder's movie. A zombie birth scene is enough to have you cringing, and the lead, Sarah Polley, drops her usual indie roots to play the blood-splattered survivor that fans of the movie love.

True Grit (2011)

The original "True Grit" movie is a classic, but the movie itself is somewhat lacking. The remake, however, is a masterpiece, and everyone involved in the film was incredible.

The Coen brothers gave the movie an ironic, darkly comic touch. They took the material far darker and more despairing, albeit laced with laughs thanks to Jeff Bridges' take on Rooster Cogburn. The show was stolen by then-newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, who was nominated for an Academy Award.

The Jungle Book (2016)

The 1967 version of Disney's "The Jungle Book" is close to the heart of a lot of people from that generation, but the 2016 remake is so much better.

The movie features numerous timeless songs and classic characters, including Kaa, Balloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan. Jon Favreau's remake approach is more substantial, crafting a gripping and scary adventure of one boy's attempt to survive in a deadly jungle environment.

Favreau walks the finest of lines between honoring the music and tone of the animation and also honoring the darker impulses of the original Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling.

A Star Is Born (2018)

Bradley Cooper's take on "A Star is Born" is the third remake. Each generation will say that its respective version is the best, from Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954 to Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in 1976. But based on its emotional impact and conviction, Cooper's film is the one to watch.

Cooper directs and acts alongside the fantastic Lady Gaga, who gave an incredible performance, earning her an Oscar nomination for the role of Ally.

