Thanksgiving this year will be different. Family members and loved ones around the United States have been trying out new ways to spend a national holiday even with the pandemic ongoing.

When you and your family have enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner and roast turkey, settle on your sofa with one of those iconic Thanksgiving films that encourage you to be grateful. There are also classic Thanksgiving clips to leave you feeling thankful for your family.

However, you like to enjoy the holiday, sitting around for a movie together with your loved ones, it hardly goes out of style. We have rounded up the best Thanksgiving films from which to choose for this occasion. A few of these movies remain truly iconic holiday classics. Even though they carry their enthusiasm for the holidays on their sleeves, some would be much less obvious about Thanksgiving.

Already viewable on Netflix, Disney, Hallmark Channel, Plus, Amazon, and more, watch these top family Thanksgiving Day blockbusters.

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Although this is one of the greatest children's Thanksgiving films, people of all ages adore this cartoon selection. Charlie Brown and his friends are attempting to throw together a Thanksgiving dinner, kudos to a last-minute invitation from Peppermint Patty. This year the film is premiering exclusively on Apple+.

2. Little Women

The Little Women of Louisa May Alcott was already adapted numerous times since. However, Greta Gerwig's 2019 remake seized the sisters' warmth and joyful laughs. The film delighted in a family's simple act of spending some time around each other, not only through times of sheer drama but in daily life.

3. The Blindside

Family, religion, football: this is everyone's Southern family's mandate, and that also involves the Tuohys, the Memphis real-life squad that this Disney film is developed on. They adopt a homeless youth, Michael Oher, who continues to be an all-American and professional football player, guided by matriarch Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by the Oscar-winning Sandra Bullock). And so you can dare say the iconic Thanksgiving clip is there.

4. Miracle On 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street, practically speaking, is a Christmas film. However, it is undoubtedly worth mentioning that the movie probably spends the most television viewing on the Thanksgiving holiday than on the actual Christmas. Even so, with the already renowned Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the scene introduces. Macy's New York City shindig got national attention on the big screen in the final stroke of marketing strategy, even as the film fixates on the shopping mall recruiting the wrong Santa Claus for its festive season.

5. Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is also a redemption story and unforeseen second chances, like many other football films. It's not just a heartfelt film about the team, but the people who really love the players. The improbable main duo, which forms relationships over a ballroom dance, the Philadelphia Eagles, and painful history that they can allow each other to work through, is played by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

