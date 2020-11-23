There are movies that we watched growing up, and it seems like now matter how old it gets, a new installment of the movie appears. Believe it or not, there are movie franchises that runs for years, and even decades.

Movie franchises are the jewel in the studio crown, and these franchises are the ones responsible for the bloom of certain studios and careers. Here are the longest-running movie franchises in history.

Saw

Probably one of the most famous horror movie of all time, the Saw franchise has a total of 9 films: Saw (2004), Saw II (2005) , Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw: The Final Chapter (2010), Jigsaw (2017) and Spiral (2021).

If you love slasher films, then the Saw franchise is for you. There is not better set of movies that offers this much gooey content that will make you wince in pain and misery, even just by watching it.

While the first movie's more of a thriller, the sequels played up the torture angle as well. Both Saw V and Saw: The Final Chapter, was a bit difficult to sit through.

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious is one of those movies that feels like a sequel is being released every year. The franchise has a total of 10 movies: The Fast And The Furious (2001), Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Fast & Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and F9 (2021).

No one had thought that a 2001 movie about cars and racing would spawn one of cinema's mega-franchises, and it is still going on till this day.

Fans of the franchise had praised the production of the films as it improved with time, it went from middling car flick to an all-out heist movie, starring some of the coolest action stars of Hollywood.

X-Men

Before The Avengers, there was X-Men. The superhero movie franchise has a total of 13 movies: X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), X-Men: First Class (2011), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Deadpool (2016), X‑Men: Apocalypse (2016), Logan (2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), Dark Phoenix (2019) and The New Mutants (2020)

As for the quality of the movie, it is a 50/50 split as some of the sequels are incredible yet some are lacking. Despite the underwhelming performance of Dark Phoenix, Marvel and Fox is looking at creating a new generation of X-Men.

Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise has spun for decades with a total of 12 movies, some of which are divided into trilogies: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977), Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi (1983), Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones (2002), Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith (2005), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015).

Followed by Rogue One (2016) Star Wars: Episode VIII : The Last Jedi (2017), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

With this many films, it is no wonder that Star Wars has one of the most solid cult followings of all time.

