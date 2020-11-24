Resistance of Trump to the ex-VP's incoming role changes as Trump allows the transition process to go ahead. One of the issues is a fraud marred election that threatens the legitimacy of the ex-VP.

After a delay in the transition that was a frustration to Biden who is waiting to start the process, last Monday, through the intercession of President Trump, the new government can now move forward for the interest of the better good.

Before the go signal from Trump, U.S. General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy was under pressure to recognize that the ex-VP might win in January.

The personal letter of President Trump ends the fiasco of the other camp's urgency to enter the White House despite the election chaos. Members of the Biden Team accused Murphy and the GSA of causing disruption. GSA is within its rights to do what it thinks is right, because Trump has contested the election results, reported Fox News.

She stressed in a letter to Biden that her decisions were free of influences as insinuated by members of his team. Another is that she based her decisions on the law and facts. She mentioned that no influence was placed on her by members of Trump's executives.

This included that all the members of the White House or GSA delayed her decision. She said that she was not showing favor to the incumbent in the last days of his beneficial administration.

Murphy and the GSA have been barraged by criticism over the decision by bipartisans who wanted the GSA to recognize the ex-VP. He calls himself the president-elect but for many that term doesn't apply.

Worse actions taken by the Biden team is to start legal action because of accusations that they were against national security and hampering preparations for pandemic preparedness.

The White House transition staff had protocols to follow and were within their rights about their decision. For the most part, Biden misconstrued its intention in the hurry to occupy the White House.

In her defense, Murphy said that all decisions had a basis in the event during the elections. Highlighting that the many legal challenges and possible turning of election results are considered. Biden has not been officially certified by the courts, only the media has.

On Monday a Michigan voted to call in the official results in Biden's favor. While Trump's case was not acknowledged by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court because of many suspected in Allegheny county.

President Trump took to Twitter and personally gave thanks to Murphy who held steadfast in the process from election day. Trump said the fight will go on to stop the steal.

Quoting Trump's tweet on the strength of Murphy's resolve," "I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country."

He added for all the harassment, threats, and abuse that shows loyalty to the country,shee and the GSA should keep up the good fight to win.

Trump despite all the negative media he gets, said that Emily and the GSA team should begin initial protocols. He added that his team will do as well.

Trump's go signal for the transition process and his team will be assisted by the GSA. But till January 2012, the Oval Office will remain President Trump's.

