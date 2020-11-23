Non-essential shops and gyms in all areas are now expected to be allowed to reopen when the lockdown ends in the United Kingdom.

On November 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained the details of UK's return to the three-tier system when lockdown ends on December 2.

Post-lockdown plans

According to The Guardian, pubs in tier three will stay shut expect for takeaways. In tier two, only those who are serving meals are allowed to open. Last orders in all pubs will remain at 10:00 PM curfew, but the customers will have an extra hour to drink.

The ban on outdoor grassroots sport is also set to be lifted in all tiers, this is following the calls for this type of restriction to be eased. Mass testing will also be introduced in all tier three areas.

Also Read: Pizza Shop Worker's Lie Led To South Australia's Lockdown

The details of which tier every region of England will be put into are expected to be revealed on November 26.

The prime minister is also expected to make a statement to the House of Commons to unveil the plans of COVID-19 restrictions in England from December 2. MPs will vote on these proposals this week.

Also, more areas are set to be placed in the higher tiers after lockdown. Non-essential shops and gyms have been closed in England since November 5, but they are expected to reopen in all areas.

The prime minister also hoped to announce the arrangements for the Christmas period on November 23 but that has been delayed until at least November 24 to allow the Scottish and Welsh governments to agree to England's plans.

This announcement comes after the Westminster government said that the UK's four nations had backed plans to allow some of the households to mix for a couple of days for Christmas.

One option that was discussed in the said meetings was that three households could be allowed to meet up for up to five days.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Radio 4 that the government hoped to agree a cautious, balanced approach for the holidays that can allow people to see their respective families and to make sure that the virus can kept under control.

Worries about businesses

The Campaign for Pubs reacted to the news of the reported proposals and said that the plan will cause hardship for thousands of families of pub staffs, suppliers and families of pub owners.

Paul Crossman, the chairman of Campaign for Pubs, said that a closing time of 10:00 PM was fine but the news on the tiers was worrying for them.

The chief of UKHospitality, Kate Nicholls, which represent businesses in the industry, said that news of new controls will cripple the country's hospitality sector and it will impede economic recovery.

Mayor Andy Burnham of Greater Manchester told Today that a lot of hospitality businesses will not survive under tougher restrictions. Mayor Burnham said that a toughened tier three could be devastating for the industry and it will hit cities and the city economy very hard.

So far, there is not follow up plan that was proposed, but the government might take the sentiments of the hospitality industry into consideration.

Related Article: CDC Pleads Americans Not to Travel for Thanksgiving Due to Continuous Increase in COVID-19 Cases

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.