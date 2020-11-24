A grand jury has indicted the global head of security of Apple and two members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office. According to the jury, it is for requesting and offering bribes for concealed weapons licenses.

Charged for bribery

Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen were able to extract a promise from Thomas Moyer, the chief security officer of Apple, that the company would donate iPads to the sheriff's office in exchange for four firearms' licenses that were withheld from Apple employees, according to a statement released by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office.

The District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation that lasted for two years and was found out that Sung and Jensen held up the licenses, refusing to release them until they got something of value.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said that Undersheriff Sung and Captain Jensen treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers, according to BBC.

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein's Every Move is Recorded to Prevent Another "Epstein" Incident

According to Rosen, bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney's Office, and they should not be rewarded with compliance, as reported by Sky News.

Moyer allegedly offered to give hundreds of Apple products to the sheriff's office if they can provide him with concealed gun licenses.

The district attorney's office said in a statement that the promised donation of 200 iPads worth $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney's Office executed at the Sheriff's Office seizing all its CCW license records.

Ed Swanson, Moyer's attorney, called the allegations baseless, according to Los Angeles Times.

Swanson said in a statement that Moyer is a hardworking, decent man with a long history of service to his community and his country.

Swanson also said that Moyer is a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country during Desert Storm. Moyer also received a law degree and is a well-respected attorney.

Moyer has worked at Apple for 14 years, where he is now the head of Global Security. His whole professional career has been founded on the belief that a good leader models ethics and integrity, and he does not deserve to have his good name tarnished by baseless charges, according to Swanson.

Apple's statement

Apple also released a statement, and they investigated the allegations. The company found no wrongdoing.

Josh Rosenstock, a spokesperson for Apple, said that they expect all of their employees to conduct themselves with integrity. After learning of the allegations, they conducted a thorough internal investigation, and they found no wrongdoing.

Chuck Smith, Sung's attorney, said that he intends to fight the charges. Smith said that his client had been a dedicated public servant who has served his community with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. They believe that he will be exonerated of all these charges.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office said that its officers are held to the highest ethical and moral standards. The office said that it is a difficult time for their organization, but their goal remains to provide the highest level of public safety to the residents of Santa Clara County.

The defendants will be arraigned on January 11, 2021.

Related Article: Benefit Scams in the UK Worth £1 Billion Busted During Lockdown

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.