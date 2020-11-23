Former producer Harvey Weinstein is under constant camera surveillance to make sure that he does not die while in police custody, just like what happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

Preventing suicide

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources stated that correctional officers have been assigned to follow the disgraced producer throughout Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

The correctional officers assigned to follow Harvey Weinstein have cameras filming him at every corner and eye level, on top of the regular surveillance cameras that was installed throughout the prison.

California News Times reported that prison officials are worried that things could go wrong if the guards at the correctional facility take their eyes off of Weinstein.

Sources also told TMZ that prison officials want to prevent any criminal liability in case something were to happen to the convicted rapist. State prison officials are also reportedly worried about possible conspiracy theories of the former producer were to die while in police custody.

Epstein's case

The police officials do not want another Epstein case in their hands. Epstein was a financier and convicted rapist and sex offender. He was arrested in 2019 and a few months later he was found unresponsive in his jail cell in Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was waiting for his trial for sex trafficking charges.

The shocking death of the billionaire came two weeks after he was placed on suicide watch when he was found slumped in his cell with numerous neck injuries.

Epstein was transported to the New York Downtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the New York City medial examiner ruled it as suicide.

However, Epstein's lawyers and revelations of several missteps by jail workers prompted conspiracy theories claiming that he did not kill himself and suggesting he was murdered.

After his death, numerous people expressed their doubts about what really happened, from President Donald Trump to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

Many suggested that he was killed for knowing secrets about high-profile people like Prince Andrew of the UK and President Bill Clinton.

However, Attorney General William Barr has dismissed those conspiracy theories in an interview with the Associated Press. Barr called Epstein's death as a perfect storm of screw-ups instead of a sinister plot.

In January 2020, the graphic images from Epstein's autopsy was revealed and it showed his frozen face and the orange bedsheet from prison that he allegedly used to hang himself.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Weinstein was placed on suicide watch in the correctional facility after he was quarantined when he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

The producer was sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in prison for several rape cases. He had been accused by more than 80 women, including famous Hollywood actresses.

Weinstein was also convicted by a Manhattan court of performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and of third-degree rape for a 2013 case involving Jessica Mann.

Weinstein also faces charges in Los Angeles where prosecutors filed another set of sexual assault charges against him in January 2020.

