Three years ago, Kim Jong Un's nephew was taken by the CIA when his father was killed. After his father's death, the nephew was taken by spooks with an undisclosed location.

According to a report, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was pivotal in the snatching of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's nephew about three years back. Just days after his father died under suspicious circumstances. He was allegedly killed via a lethal agent. This was noted in a lengthy report done by the New Yorker.

Sources say that one of the groups against KMJ is Free Joseon that is against his rule. They revealed that Kim Han-sol escapes with his mother and sister after the death of Kim Jong-Nam, his dad. Right after their police guard was gone and they escaped to Malaysia with Free Joseon assistance, reported News Max.

Adrian Hong the leader of the group who is based in New York says that Kim Han Sol had a stash of cash with him. He was surprised at how much the nephew had.

Soon after the families' escape, they were at the Tapei airport lounge with a Free Joseon agent who tried to contact three countries for asylum. The agent stayed with them at the airport the whole time.

Sources say that the Netherlands was willing to take them in, and an international flight was booked for them. Expecting to board the flight to Amsterdam, they were prevented from leaving the lounge by the ticket agent. Expecting the worst and getting left behind, an hour later two men took them.

The duo that came to them were CIA officers, and they went with them.

According to Free Joseon, the last time they saw Hansol is a video of the family leaving for Holland. After the CIA agents had picked up the family, their whereabouts are not known.

It is assumed the family is somewhere under CIA protection in an undisclosed location known to few.

The New York Post report

The assassination of Kim Jong-Nam in the airport at Kuala Lumpur in 2017, caused his son Kim Han-sol, 25, to reach out to Free Joseon. Freedom fighters who are dedicated to bringing about the end of Kim Jong Un's family and its dictatorship.

According to the New Yorker, this is what happens in the reported incident.

Han-sol is the rightful heir to the position of the former Great Leader 'Kim Jong II' not Kim Jong Un. For those loyal to Kim Jong Un, Getting Han-Sol dead or alive will be important said the anti--KMJ group. Quoting the source.

Kim Jong Nam's death prompted his family to leave Macau without a police guard with them, said the report.

The family never made it to the Netherlands.

No one knows where the family is said more than one source. Suki Kim an author, said that no one knows where they are.

Kim Jong Un's missing nephew is somewhere as there are speculations, but the CIA refused to comment.

