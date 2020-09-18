Kim Jong Un will be showing his new ballistic missiles to scare America. The ICBM is touted as capable of destroying any city in the U.S. if it is used.

The North Korean dictator is saber-rattling again as poises in a provocative stance. Talks between North Korea have not been active since the Trump administration has more problems to deal with back home, the Sun.

To get America's attention, two weeks ago the North Korean leader planned a massive military parade to show the arsenal at his disposal, mentioned The Sun UK.

One of the highlights of the parade will be his newest rocket, which is the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It is touted to be one of the deadliest missiles at the disposal of North Korea,

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, their analysts have concluded that the Hwasong-15 might be the real deal. The rocket can be tipped with any kind of warhead, better yet it has a range of 8,000-miles.

North Korean state media said it was a non-convention inter-continental ballistic rocket with a difference that makes it distinct from other rockets. This deadly missile is designed to carry a very heavy nuke warhead that can reach the U.S. easily.

Satellite photos from the rogue state depict the parade grounds where military displays are often held. Although, there is a new structure that hasn't been seen before. They are big shelters that are large enough to house Kim's Hwasong-15 rocket easily, which are quite massive too.

Other sources say that satellite images that were analyzed by NK News, have extra details that were observed. Pictures analyzed to show that extra reinforcement was done on the Okryu Bridge in the Capital of Pyongyang were identified.

This bridge is important because it links to the Mirim parade ground, where the military is expected to pass through during the occasion.

Part of the improvements done on the infrastructure is to allow it to handle heavy loads. The bridge is expected to support the extreme weight of transporters and missiles mounted on it. Without reinforcement, the bridge might get damaged too.

According to 38 North, through commercial satellite images, there are indications of training at Mirim parade ground that is ongoing. This website actively monitors the activities in North Korea.

They added that after storage for heavy equipment has been built on the site as a permanent structure. Several extra temporary shelters near the garages for the transporter-erector-launchers (TELs) have been identified.

Sources say that these structures are just recent and erected from September 4 to 14 during times of cloud cover. Seasonal typhoons have been beneficial from the prying eyes of spy satellites especially.

38 North stated that satellite imaging on September 4 to 14 had no image resources, they confirmed.

More clues were mentioned like more tire marks on the concrete pavement. That could only be heavy vehicles moving about the parade grounds.

According to sources, the Hwasong-15 is more than 16 meters long, which is longer than the Hwasong -14. Its girth is 2 meters across, with a thick wall that give it more fuel and overall range.

It was in 2017 when the Hwasong-15 was revealed and when the missile was test-launched. Kim is confident in the capabilities of his newest rocket. How serious will the new ballistic missile be a threat is yet to be seen.

