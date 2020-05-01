Authorities are looking for the leaker of Kim Jong-Un's death video because the person in the video is not Jong Un but of Kim Jong II. This video has causes a furor abroad, resulting to death rumors circulating online.

Daily NK reported that the leaked video has been broadcasted by the Korean Central Television [KCTV] and, was obtained and spread in the country through China.

It is alleged by the video that North Korean leader got injured in an on the spot inspection that went wrong, causing a mortal injury to Kim Jong-Un instead. This spawn reports of his untimely passing several days ago.

Footage that lasted five minutes long, reported that Kim died while out on state duties on Saturday, April 25. His death leads to rampant speculations whether he was okay or not.

Said video footage comes with a caption saying, "Our Beloved Supreme Leader Comrade Kim Jong Un passed away during on-the-spot guidance."

When the video was examined by the Daily NK, they verified it was a from another instance, with a ceremony to commemorate former leader Kim Jong II's death.

When the video was thrown into the web, there were many who never considered whether the video was real or not. Instead, it made rounds without any thought of the authenticity, spreading the fake news.

An unnamed source revealed to Daily NK that the video confused and bewildered ordinary citizens, party members and other officials who thought Kim Jong Un was actually dead when the video was seen.

In North Korea, such infraction is severely dealt with. Even after it was brought up as a serious issue, the video footage was never discussed or mentioned.

The response to the leaker's video

Finding the leaker is important, the authorities have assembled a special unit originating from the Guidance Department, the Public Prosecutors' Office, the MSS and other law enforcement agencies that will be tasked with identifying the mystery video leaker.

All these government organizations have been gathered to intensify the search for anyone. Because of this, anyone who is making calls to China for business purposes has been lying low.

The video was a form of disrespect for the leader which cannot be tolerated, and someone will need to be an example for future shenanigans.

All these speculations of Kim's death started since his absence on April 11 that was considered odd.

Other speculations that followed his supposed death

One of these speculations indicate that Kim Jong Un had surgery for his heart condition. However, it was botched up and with complications that led to his death.

It was reported that his sister Kim Yo Jong will be the next in line to the seat of power. She is the first deputy director of the North Korean communist party's propaganda and agitation department.

North Korean media sources still report of his activities but no videos and photos were released to prove that he's alive.

President Donald Trump has not mentioned anything of his death. He said,"But I can't talk about it, I just wish him well. I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un."

It all goes back to the leaker of Kim Jong-Un's death video, and whether North Korea can prove he is alive.

