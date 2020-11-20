Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson will be missing action for the second consecutive season after he tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg while recovering from his previous injury.

Thompson has been undergoing rehabilitation for his left knee injury, which caused him to miss the 2019-20 campaign.

On Wednesday, the Warriors organization announced that their 30-year-old shooting guard suffered a lower leg injury just hours before the Warriors selected Memphis center James Wiseman with the second-overall pick in the recent NBA Draft.

The team made a revelation on Thursday that Thompson suffered a torn Achilles tendon, and he will need the whole NBA season to finish its rehabilitation.

According to the team statement of the Warriors, they confirmed that Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon after an MRI was conducted in Los Angeles. He suffered the injury while working out a day before in Southern California, and he is expected to be out the entire 2020-21 NBA season, Daily Mail reported.

Based on a report, Thompson was told he is expected to make a full recovery.

The news regarding the recent injury is very unfortunate for Warrior fans as they will not be able to witness the All-Star shooting guard for a second consecutive season as part of the 'Splash Brothers' backcourt together with co-All-Star Stephen Curry, who also endured injury problems for the majority of the 2019-20 season.

According to CBS Sports, during the 2018-19 season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting on the floor along with 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. But he suffered a significant injury while driving to the basket in game six of their NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors, tearing the ACL on his left knee in the third quarter of the game.

The injury forced Thompson to miss all of the games of Golden State Warriors in their 2019-20 season alongside Stephen Curry. As a result of the All-Star Duo's absence, the Warriors ended their Finals streak in 2020 after their five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

The extended rehab is expected to be Thompson's ticket in coming back to Golden State's rotation at the start of the NBA's 2020 season. Still, the 30-year-old All-Star and Three-time champion will be back on the sidelines for the second consecutive season.

Following Thompson's new injury, the Warriors front office has reportedly been in serious talks with the Oklahoma City Thunder targeting to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr., and the Warriors could absorb the salary of Oubre with the traded player exception they received in the Andre Iguodala move to the Grizzlies from the last offseason, Warriors Wire reported via USA Today.

According to a report on Thursday, Thompson's injury did not appear to affect the draft strategy of Warriors general manager Bob Myers. Still, it may have prompted him to acquire forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in a trade with Oklahoma City.

The veteran forward played with the Phoenix Suns last season and has now been traded twice within a week.

