The NBA 2020-21 Season will tip-off in December following the NBA Players Union's approval with details being finalized.

The approval coming from the NBPA or the National Basketball Players Association is only the first step. There are still details that need to be sorted out before the league and the players' union can finalize the NBA 2020-21 Season.

Based on the statement of the NBPA, the plan includes a 72-game schedule, which will tip-off on December 22, 2020, for the league to go back to its regular-season schedule.

The Players Association did not elaborate on what the outstanding negotiations entail, but that they are confident that the parties involved in the planning will reach an agreement regarding the issues which are relevant to the upcoming NBA 2020-21 Season, NPR reported.

Based on the reports, one problem pointed out is the issue about the period of the free agency as it could be the shortest ever as the two sides are expected to discuss the opening of the free agency right after the November 18 NBA Draft.

Just like many aspects of life and the world of sports, the global health crisis has pushed the league to uncertainty, forcing the NBA and the union of the players to scramble on a number of dates on their schedule, as they are trying to catch up on their usual schedule due to the hiatus from March 11 to July 30.

Initially, the NBA Draft was set for June 25. However, it was delayed to October 15 and then later pushed to November 18.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the NBA is considering allowing fans into arenas when the season will kickoff as they are still checking the best option regarding those markets with lesser COVID-19 restrictions.

Money is also a big factor in determining the start date of the upcoming season.

Aside from catching up to the usual season schedule, the push in December also targets to make way for the traditional Christmas Day NBA slate of games.

Compared to the 60-game schedule, which is another option considered, the full 72-game season will be bringing in an estimated $500 million more.

The full season will also be wrapping up ahead of the scheduled start of the Olympics in Tokyo by next summer.

However, other players are pushing the start date to be in January, specifically on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The later start would mean more time for players to rest plus extra time for the free agency, NBC Sports reported.

The final game of the most recent season ended in the middle of October with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, as they fully salvaged the NBA season inside the so-called 'bubble' at the Walt Disney World in Florida to avoid the threat of the coronavirus.

