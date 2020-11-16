After driving 1,200 miles away, a teenager in Brooklyn with his 11-year-old girlfriend was stopped for overspeeding. Authorities later found out that he had taken his father's car without permission.

The 14-year-old boy Kevin Figueros, who is from Brooklyn, was caught speeding in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Sunday and his girlfriend, Amaya Arguelles. She is a resident of Benson Hurst in Brooklyn as well.

Figueros took the minivan and skipped town together with Arguelles on Thursday.

The minor couple was pulled over after the police caught them overspeeding, and they were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center of Council Bluffs, Daily Mail reported.

The 14-year-old boy was reported missing, and he was last seen at his home in Midwood on Thursday morning.

Figueros' girlfriend, Arguelles, was last spotted at her home in a residential neighborhood in the southwestern section of the New York City borough of Brooklyn, in Bensonhurst, at around 9 p.m., according to the authorities in New York.

The young couple headed out west using a gray minivan owned by the father of the 14-year-old boy, and the interstate 80 led both of them to Council Bluffs in Iowa.

According to the New York Post, the Council Bluffs Police said that they were able to notice Figueros doing 94 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, prompting them to pull him over in his stolen vehicle on Saturday 12:30 p.m.

The speedy lovers' parents were also notified after they were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

But according to Council Bluffs Police, the officials in New York were already processing the things needed for the juveniles to go back home, Yahoo! News reported.

Based on the initial investigation, it is not clear why the speedy lovers skipped town, but when they were caught, their parents were notified right away.

Missing Brooklyn kids caught by Iowa police speeding in dad's vanhttps://t.co/2lmMkkRhBs pic.twitter.com/Fc1DhYn71q - 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) November 16, 2020

The getaway made by the minor couple came after it was revealed that not less than 300,000 residents have already fled the Big Apple over the last month amid a complete upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising crime, and school stress.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Postal Service, New Yorkers have left the Big Apple in a continued mass exodus.

Starting from March 1 through October 31, New York City dwellers already filed 295,103 change of address requests, but the latest number already passed the 300,000-mark.

The total number of individuals leaving the city is also much higher.

Based on the data, at least 11 forwarding requests were made to a specific county outside of the city of New York and a single address change, which could include a multi-person household.

When the rising infections and deaths prompted restrictions, it led to the shutdown of the city and kicked off the migration in March.

There were 244,895 address changes or more than double of the same filed requests during the same date range last year from March through July.

