An inspection conducted by the Sheriff's Office of New York in a warehouse in the Bronx yielded the discovery of no less than 200 individuals not wearing masks packed inside. The warehouse was bathed with purple and red neon lights that showed empty plastic cups and food containers all over the floor.

Some 30 men wearing boxing gloves can be seen throwing jabs at each other in the center, inside metal barriers.

In a video posted on social media, two fighters were chasing each other in the ring while most of the crowds who were cheering were not wearing masks, The Washington Posts reported.

According to the authorities who inspected the area, the said gathering did not only exceed the limit of nonessential social groups, which is limited to only ten individuals but also violated unrelated coronavirus regulations. The warehouse turned out to be an underground fight club, also known as the "Rumble in the Bronx."

Ten event organizers, including the 32-year-old leader of the club, Michael J. Roman, is now facing charges of unlawful assembly, alcohol, and health violations, and participating in prohibited combat sports, resulting in a fine of $15,000 for each, according to a report.

Despite the efforts of the authorities in urging residents to limit social events as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in New York, people were still going to the fight club.

The fight club was only one of at least three large indoor gatherings that featured hundreds of attendees crowded together that was busted in New York during the weekend.

The state's percentage regarding the new daily reported cases in the past week rose close to 50. Simultaneously, the percentage of the new deaths and hospitalizations related to coronavirus also rose to about 40 and 32.2 percent, respectively, based on the latest report.

More than 3,000 new cases were reported statewide on a daily basis this week, forcing officials to impose adjusted virus restrictions as part of their effort to avoid what they fear could be the start of a possible second wave of infections, The Street Journal reported.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week regarding the new restrictions, which included the closure of bars, gyms, and restaurants at 10 p.m. and limiting indoor gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer.

He also mentioned that new cases started at small indoor gatherings, specifically during the recent Halloween parties.

Cuomo also shared that taking into account where the cases are coming from, and if contact tracing would be done, all the cases will turn out to be coming from three main locations, the indoor gatherings at homes, the gyms, and the establishments that serve alcoholic beverages, One News Page reported.

Bill de Blasio, the New York City Mayor, also sent a warning last week regarding the city's status as it was already dangerously close to a possible second wave of infections. He said he would be considering new restrictions if the cases will continue to rise.

