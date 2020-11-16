After just five days in the position, Peru's acting president, Manuel Merino, withdrew on Sunday. His action preceded almost a week of violent demonstrations all throughout the country after the indictment of former President Martin Vizcarra.

Merino addressed the nation: "I want to make it known to the whole country that I irrevocably present my resignation for the office of the presidency, and I call for peace and unity for all Peruvians. My commitment is with Peru, and I will do everything in my power to guarantee a constitutional succession and for Congress to determine in order for Peru to move forward."

After Congress impeached former President Martin Vizcarra on charges of corruption on Monday, Merino has been the President of Congress before even being named acting president. Vizcarra refuted the charges.

Vizcarra's termination from office

The impeachment of Vizcarra ignited protests across the country beginning on Monday and lasted for six nights in a row, resulting in the death of two people as well as 94 wounded on Saturday night.

An evaluation into both killings has been conducted by the prosecutor's office. The Office of the Peruvian Ombudsman examined the demonstrations and pleaded for an end to the use of rubber bullets and tear gas on social media against the protesters.

Calling Vizcarra's impeachment a legislative plot, demonstrators, opposition parties, including civil society, refused to accept Merino as their new president. The Nobel Prize winner and prominent Peruvian figure, Mario Vargas Llosa, the Mayor of Lima, Jorge Muñoz, and the Peruvian National Assembly of Regional Governors, were among those who campaigned for Merino to withdraw.

In his closing statement Sunday, Merino said that as the situation develops, all Cabinet members had submitted resignation proposals. However, he plans to hold members in position until the crisis has been resolved in order to prevent the formation of a vacuum of power. According to the state media outlet, Andina, at least eight Cabinet ministers, have been reported to have withdrawn between Saturday and Sunday.

Protesters wounded in a clash with police

Authorities and advocacy groups stated on Friday that in confrontations between police and demonstrators, at least 27 individuals have been injured as thousands of Peruvians marched in the streets to protest towards the removal of President Martin Vizcarra.

The last four nights of violence, as well as more peaceful demonstrations in the city of Lima and other cities, are adding pressure on the divided Congress and President Manuel Merino's transitional administration.

In a nation that has a history of government chaos and corruption, Vizcarra oversaw an anti-graft movement, which resulted in regular conflicts with Congress. On Friday, a judge has ordered Vizcarra not to depart Peru because authorities are now investigating his charges.

Countries such as the United States and Britain have raised their concerns regarding the condition and had stated that it is necessary to hold new elections as scheduled. The number of statements has not explicitly applied to interim President Merino.

