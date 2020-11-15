The Million MAGA March may not have a million, but many Trump supporters showed up to show the election isn't over till the left sings. This exercise demonstrates the people on capitol hill that four years of Trump, not Biden.

Everyone in the crowd sang the national anthem, and cheers for Trump rang out. This immense rally began in freedom plaza on Saturday morning. It would end in many MAGA supporters in the afternoon. Biden supporters have never come out in droves, unlike the real deal president of the United States 'Donald Trump', reported the Guardian.

Impressively many of the protestors drove a long way to show their allegiance to the president. Some even drove as far as Seattle or L.A. to his credits. One group were Korean Americans avowing their support. The MAGA rally defied expectations with naturalized and natural-born American's together in peaceful protest.

Craig Johnson, a Florida resident, was there, handing out dollar bills with Melania Trump on them. He is an admirer of the first lady and says she's gorgeous.

According to the Guardian, he said that this nightmare should end. He expressed anxiety and losing sleep over the elections; not happy Joe Biden might win. Trump is his choice, and he'll win.

Like many Americans, he believes the president and takes his word that the electoral process was hijacked. He says that the rightful president should not concede to Joe Biden, even after the media prematurely declared Biden the winner.

All of MAGA was not trusting the ballots counted and had no confidence in a bias media. The belief that Trump won and Joe Biden is trying to pull a fast one. One Stevan Roknic, a Hobart, an Indiana-native wondered how the opposing candidate won.

He explained that his president was leading to a landslide election win, the count got stopped in the dead of night. The next day, so many ballots for Kamala and Joe were in their favor. Like many who are legal voters, he doubts the result.

He thinks the coronavirus pandemic is a setup and mistrusted the DEMS who used it to unfairly overturn the electoral contest.

One triumph of Trump is that he could defy expectations and got the minority votes from Asia Americans. Alexandria Juarez had a Trump shirt saying Latinas for Trump and saying 'Trump robbed of another four years'. The Democrats failed to get the Latin votes as well. Most minorities were for Trump despite media bias.

Juarez said the Latin American migrants at the southern border issue was misconstrued by a media spin to affect a narrative. She believed the GOP Frontman does as he says.

Another minority, Tony Capo, said that he was not a Trump supporter but wanted an election recount. He believes the MAGA cause, if not only for that, Democrats lost another voter. He is a Muslim and does not condemn the president's Muslim mandate, but only countries with a large Muslim population. He then shouted, four more years!

In response to the Trump-bashing, a Fox News video proclaimed it wants a republican run U.S., not the DEMS. Other supporters, the Proud Boys were there, and smaller Biden supporters were separated by police. The Million MAGA March owned the day, and Trump supporters wanted four more years of Trump, none of Biden.

