Unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is eyeing legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, for his next bout.

Crawford made this announcement following his spectacular fourth-round TKO win against Kell Brook on Saturday night at "The Bubble" at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I already said who I want. I want Manny Pacquiao (who holds the WBA belt). I want to revisit that fight. That was a fight that should've happened right now. But being that the pandemic happened, and they weren't going to allow fans in the Middle East, they had to put a hold to that," reported RingNews24.

The 33-year-old Crawford reportedly has yet to have his signature fight. The boxer has settled for beating Amir Khan and Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas, so far.

Terence "Bud" Crawford appeared his ferocious self on Saturday, stopping Brook in the fourth round of a bout that appeared interesting for two rounds before resulting in a wipeout with Crawford pummeling Brook into a dazed state prompting the referee to halt the battering.

Crawford adapted to the persistent jab of Brook and maximized his capacity to shift stances to stun Brook and out time him for the most suitable right hand, reported The Shadow League.

Crawford defeated Brook with a right jab that resulted in the challenger tripping back into the ropes. Crawford's chopping right and a series of short lefts prompted referee Tony Weeks to stop the bout at 1:14 of the round.

After the bout, the contenders shook hands, and Brook lauded Crawford's timing as a significant factor.

The performance with Brook was reportedly not against a super-power of boxing.

Brook has a lifestyle beyond the arena that has not befitted a champion boxer at times and had not reached welterweight for three years, reported World Boxing News.

According to Crawford, he was estimating Brook's distance at the commencement of the fight. This made the initial three rounds close on the scorecards. After he sized Brook up, he was able to dominate by technical knockout in the fourth round.

Crawford, the southpaw who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, sounded assertive on Saturday evening following his win over Brook that he would be up against Pacquiao next. It reportedly could be a fantasy on Crawford's part, as Team Pacquiao is reportedly interested in combatting Mikey Garcia next.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford stands at 37-0 (28) while eight-division world champion Pacquiao stands at 62-7-2 (39).

The former IBF champion Brook, on the other hand, drops to a 39-3 (27) record.

Talks hastily turned to Crawford's plans following the win.

There was reportedly discontent from Crawford due to the fact that a battle with Unified Welterweight Champ, Errol Spence, or WBA World Champ, Pacquiao, has not materialized in the last 18 months.

He had his attorney write a letter addressed to promoter Bob Arum regarding his disappointment with his options of opponents.

