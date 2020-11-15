Police were ordered by a crooked Mexican mayor to kidnap people. The same mayor was abducted and killed by suspected gangsters whose intent is unknown.

Violence in Mexico erupted once again, with the death of Mayor Florisel Ríos discovered on Wednesday. The woman mayor was found dead on a dirt road in the city of Medellín de Bravo. She is a victim of an execution-style murder. There are rampant speculations why she got marked for death, reported The Sun.

According to some sources, Rios was heading to the city hall building in Jamapa, Veracruz, the day she was slain. Allegedly the way as far off, and she was ambushed by her killers in that remote country road.

Examining the crime scene on the way to Jamapa, the police found her truck with the mayor's head, shot twice; no details were given about the shots that killed her in media reports.

According to the state governor, Cuitlahuac Garcia was quoted," "We have received the deplorable news of the murder of the mayor of the municipality of Jamapa."

He adds that there were indicators that the gunned down Rios did know who stopped her during a prior investigation. She went with her captors and was executed brutally with two headshots point-blank. The gun caliber was not revealed.

The governor intimated that her abduction and murder is because of criminal charges against city hall employees. All are either employed now or dismissed from service. No new leads regarding these persons of interest have been obtained.

City hall officers, former treasurer María Pérez, and the former director of public works Carlos Pérez were arrested, and cases filed for corruption in the office last November 4. Both were released from police custody, with the investigation in progress. The evidence was not enough to hold them.

Before Rios was slain, she asked the state secretary Eric Cisernos to approve more security for her. She was afraid that there will be deadly reprisals on her. Even the police in her cited are not armed, said Grupo Reforma reports.

According to the state secretary, the police will get their weapons, but on the condition husband Fernando Hernández turned himself in.

The judiciary authorized a warrant for arrest for her husband on November 5.

Hernández is suspected of stealing funds in 2018 when she was an official as the director of Mexico's National System for Integral Family Development in Jamapa, Mail Online reported.

Her killing came after the disappearance of the former police chief of Jamapa, Miguel Castillo. He vanished last July without a trace and missing since then. For some, this was a suspicious red flag to look into.

In a video wearing a blindfold where he said Rios and others were abducting residents illegal in Jamapa. Soon after Castillo became a missing person, but Rios refuted his claim as untrue.

The opposition Democratic Revolution Party said that Rios and mayors were getting harassed by the state government.

Reports of wars for territory fought by drug cartels like Jalisco New Generation and Los Zetas have rock Veracruz.

A total of 296,000 people have been killed in the fight between drug cartels and authorities. The Mexican mayor 'Rios' is only one of those executed by cartel gangsters.

