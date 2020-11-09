A grandpa's death was blamed on a New Mexican woman, who reportedly killed him by drugs. When he died, she crammed the remains and kept it hidden in a toolbox.

Whenever people asked where he was, she lied that the missing man was in a nursing home. Based on reports, there was an amount of foul play involved. That came out during the eventual investigations, reported Daily Beast.

The accused, Candy Jo Webb, 27, ran from the law when a neighbor discovered his remains in mid-October. Investigators who were inquiring about the circumstances of his death informed court records. It came to light that Webb became a prime suspect in the murder case.

On the run from authorities, she was traced to Jacksonville, Florida, picked up by US marshals on Thursday. The courts charged her for the first-degree murder of Harden. According to the police, she's waiting to be returned to New Mexico and be tried in court.

The 27-year old based on the criminal complaint against her, said that A.J. Harden, 82 years old, was found dead by someone else. Purely by mistake or accident, another resident in Fort Sumner noticed a pungent stench coming from a discarded tool container on his property. Chad Abeyta opened it up and saw the grisly remains of Harden.

Harden's remains stuffed inside the toolbox suffered severe decay inside the container. Perpetrators left a clue that led them. In the dead man's pockets was a medical appointment card with his name on it; this became a significant lead that linked Webb to the murder inextricably.

In the investigation, the police identified the connection of the Webb to the container of the corpse. Another significant discovery is that the accused lived and her boyfriend (Shawn Perkins) with the deceased.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News which reported that the woman made an alibi saying that Harden, her grandpa was in a nursing home in Wellington, Texas. She told the police in the spring but did not give the name of the nursing home. In reality, she crams him in a toolbox, not a nursing home bed.

Doubting the claims, police went to Harden's grandson, alleging he had not seen his grandfather in a while. Webb did not answer where the geriatric is. Earlier the woman got a restraining order from the courts, keeping the grandson from seeing the already deceased in his home.

At some points, the already doubting investigator decided to press Webb where A.J. Harden was. She lied about a Shady Oaks home for the aged in Fort Worth, court documents alleged, noted Post of Asia.

Webb, in their calls, ignored police; her partner Garrett Beene was asked instead. Saying that the old man claimed his girlfriend died while sleeping. He alleged that she called the fire department to retrieve his body, no call came.

Beene added that Webb also said that her grandpa asked her to kill him with Xanax and Ambien. But he was not convinced about her many versions of what happened to Harden-accused the woman of killing her grandpa for his lake house. He added the deceased gave Webb money too. She never told him how she crams the old man inside a toolbox, cited Albuquerque Journal.

