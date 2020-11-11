An accused nurse was tagged as a baby killer of 8 babies. He also attempted to kill nine more. Attempts to connect her to the deaths are in progress.

The suspected killer, Lucy Letby, 30, is under interrogation after three years of checking into the deaths of babies who died at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Before a recent inquiry into the babies who mysteriously died, led to the police searching the nurse's home in Chester, though released later until further interrogation by officers reported The Sun.

In 2018 and 2019, the nurse was brought into custody by the police as the main suspect in the killings of 8 babies. Sources say that she was not satisfied and tried to kill six more, noted The Washington Post.

She is now arrested again on new charges against her; the fiend killed 8 tots. Like before, several more like three victims were saved from her. A total of 9children were subject to her nefarious activities.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes heading the body looking into Letby's deadly activities, he said the investigation has been ongoing for three years. Since the inquiry into the mysterious and random babies killed, all the tots died at the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital.

Quoting Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes," In that time a dedicated team of detectives had been working extremely hard on this highly complex and very sensitive case. They are doing everything they can as quickly as they can to identify what has led to these baby deaths and collapses".

Sources say that in the 7th month of 2018, the suspect is in custody for her link to 8 baby deaths. Thought to be a baby killer who killed eight babies and tried to slay six more of them at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Bail paid for her release and until more inquiry of her involvement.

Another arrest is effected in June 2019 for her alleged connection to another set of murders that involved eight babies. Just as in 2018, six more tots nearly died. The shock came when three more tots were added to her attempts to kill more, mentioned the Guardian.

Under police custody, Letby is helping the authorities with the investigation into the tot deaths.

Police added that the parents of the tots are informed of the progress done on the case's inquiries. Officers assigned are well equipped for these kinds of cases.

Hughes added that this is not an easy ordeal for the families involved in the case. Their children are involved, and those who lost theirs are aggrieved and looking for closure, cited the Evening Press.

The nurse drew attention to her activities in 2015, hospital when more babies had died in the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital.

Hospital administrators were perplexed after efforts to find out what happened to the deaths in the neonatal unit. After one year, nothing is identified, but no solutions made it a grave concern.

Letby in 2013, had an interview with Chester and District Standard, saying she took care of babies with specific levels of care.

The accused started as a student nurse, then moved in as a children's nurse at the University of Chester in 2011. When arrested for 8 baby deaths, the nurse got tagged as a baby killer. Others don't think that she is responsible for the murders.

