The recent ouster of the populist president Martín Vizcarra has ignited multi-sectoral strikes that included youth-led protests. Peruvian congress decided to oust the president on a vote.

Yessenia Medina, a student, joined others like he in their 20s to protest.

Also protesting are thousands that include students, workers, and many others. They are not agreeable to the ouster of the 'popular president.' The sitting president for the ousted leader is Manuel Merino, which most do not recognize, reported AP News.

One of the suspected reasons for the removal is that the ousted leader does not support their agenda. Vizcarra is known more for his people-centered approach. Medina added that the lawmakers are only helping themselves.

Last Monday, the Peruvian congress decided on a majority vote to remove the ex-Peruvian president. One of the cited reasons is the pandemic and its failed handling, accused of corruption. Ramifications of the ruthless move on a duly elected president got criticized by international groups.

Saying the legislature of Peru has violated its constitution too. One casualty is the democracy of Peru that is already compromised by this precedent.

Protests have sprouted over this event that has never happened in many years. The usually indifferent young people see the move by the majority of the legislature as doubtful.

With an already chaotic government with a power play, everyone on the street interprets it as a naked power grab, especially those who are guilty of committing corruption.

Police kept the protesting citizens are bay with tear gas, rubber bullets, and battering those in the crowd physically-last Thursday, 19 people that included officers injured during a heated protest.

Also read: Russia Says No to Biden Win in the Election, Overwhelming Electoral Doubt and Legal Opposition

Some rights groups mentioned that officers with no uniforms were deployed. Instances of tear gas fired close to homes and hospitals. The Thursday march led to 18 individuals caught by the authorities.

José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director for Human Rights Watch, is quoted saying that Peruvians have a right to protest." He added, "Police and other authorities should protect peaceful demonstrations and in all situations, refrain from using excessive force."

Signs are not encouraging with rough handling of the police's demonstrators are indicators that Merino will not have an easy time. To date, only a few countries have recognized the interim leader. Many are calling for the planned April election.

The interim president said the elections for president would be held as scheduled. Adding that Vizcarra's removal is justified, that the popular Peruvian is a thief too.

Peruvian protests are only of many that have shaken Latin America, places like Ecuador, Colombia, Chile were on the streets expressing discontent at the governments. Protesting conditions that were deplorable for the middle class and the poor have suffered through mismanagement and corruption.

In contrast, the Peruvian youth are poorly organized, fueled by social posts. Another is the demands of the younger Peruvians.

According to Carlos Fernández, a political analyst, they are against corruption in government. Going to protest in numbers adds pressure to Merino, seen as a coup to seize the presidency except legally.

Ousted Martín Vizcarra is accused of pocketing $630,000 as bribe money when he was a governor in s small province. He denied it and was maneuvered out of the office while youth-led protests challenge the government. He is not charged for it.

Related article: Federal Judge Pressures USPS to Deliver the Remaining Mail-in Ballot Before the State Deadlines

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.