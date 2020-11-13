A small plane crashed, and its pilot died when it hit the ground in a residential neighborhood. The exact area it crashed is near the Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, California, last Thursday, said authorities.

At exactly 11:56 a.m., the accident happed when a single-engine Cessna 182 light plane was approaching the runway. Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, made this statement about the accident, reported People.

He said the small plane impacted close to a street near the airport runway. The plane missed recorded by a civilian 'by Erik Scott,' stated by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Hitting the ground, two cars burst when the plane impacted them. But there was a third car involved, but it just got damaged in the explosive and blaze.

Another damage is the greenery in front of the residence that burned from the plane explosion. The fire department was able to douse the fire before the flames can compromise the house.

Immediately the first responders, with the assistance of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in shutting down the electricity in the crash site. A power line was knocked out close to the crash site noted, according to LAFD.

Checking the small plane crash, the officials found out one person in it, the pilot. The authorities did not reveal the name of the fatality, nor other details were shared.

An audio report by the air traffic control audio was retrieved by the outlet KTLA. During the plan's troubled flight, several things occurred like the pilot said the plane had lost power output from the engine. He resolved to try and land the plane in an emergency landing. Immediately control gave a signal to the pilot mentioned the paper.

During landing the plane, the witness saw the small plane that got trapped in the power line. He said that the aircraft got stuck on the powerlines.

Jose Vasquez said, based on the KTLA report, as quoted, "So, once that wire right there was hanging with the plane, it just blew up." Relevant agencies will investigate the accident on all points in a probe.

The plane crash happened at 10600 block of North Sutter Avenue in Los Angeles, where the plane overshot the runway. In the approach, the plane encountered mechanical problems.

Going-over the evidence and records that have been pre-examined was only the pilot with concurrence to the radio conversation with air control.

Although a source says that the Civil Air Patrol, a U.S. Air Force auxiliary of citizen volunteers, said it was one of the members who died in the crash. Adding the plane came from Bakersfield when the pilot met his end in Los Angeles on the way home. His family asked the fatality remain anonymous.

In a statement from Col. Ross Veta, commander of the auxiliary's Californa Wing, they gave their condolence to the family of the victim of the plane crash.

