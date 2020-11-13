As part of a pilot program that would be initiated in 2021, New York City is creating new teams as a response to emergency mental health calls instead of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

According to officials on Tuesday, the teams would consist of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) health workers and mental health crisis workers dispatched through NYC's 911 system.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray had announced the new pilot program for parts of New York seeking mental health teams to be deployed instead of police officers to respond to the aforementioned calls related to psychological and substance-related issues.

According to a news release sent out by the mayor's office on Tuesday, "Mental Health Teams of Emergency Medical Services health professionals and mental health crisis workers will be dispatched through 911 to respond to mental health emergencies in two high-need communities."

Mayor Bill de Blasio released a written statement, "One in five New Yorkers struggle with a mental health condition. Now, more than ever, we must do everything we can to reach those people before crisis strikes. For the first time in our city's history, health responders will be the default responders for a person in crisis, making sure those struggling with mental illness receive the help they need," reported Inside Express.

De Blasio did not indicate key details, including when the program would commence and the location it will take place. However, he and First Lady Chirlane McCray vowed a "major innovation" in how New York City tackles mental health and policing.

He stated they are looking to help people in a time of crisis with a new approach, which is a "big change."

NYPD officials have found themselves split over Mayor de Blasio's plan.

The plan will take effect in February 2021, wherein 911 dispatchers will no longer prioritize sending police officers to mental health concerns. They will send mental health teams providing emergency medical services.

Mental health-related concerns accounted for 171,490 911 emergency calls in NYC last year.

According to city officials, the program would be implemented in two NYPD precincts. The precincts have yet to be selected, but the officials said they would be in vulnerable areas.

The new mental health first responder service would see trained staff help people in need rather than have law enforcement deal with their problems.

The progressive move would consist of the Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services unit.

Police officers will be sent as a backup in cases where a subject is threatening violence or possesses a weapon, reported CNN.

According to Chirlane McCray, New York City's first lady, there was an estimated one mental health-related call every three minutes in 2019 and the majority involved "people who just needed help."

The news alert explained that the new Mental Health Teams would use their physical and mental health expertise to help diminish the number of times police would need to respond to 911 mental health calls in the designated precincts.

