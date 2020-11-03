Staying calm and alleviating or mitigating anxiety would do good for your mental health during the United States Election Day. This unprecedented 2020 U.S. Election Day is more like Election Week (or even Election Month) courtesy of the large sum of mail-in ballots cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between a global health crisis and a turbulent year in terms of politics, the 2020 election marks a pivotal moment for what people can imagine the next four years would look like. For people who have already voted and are in the waiting period or for those braving the long election lines, the environment is not the most positive nowadays.

According to Erica Curtis, a licensed marriage and family therapist and writer of "The Innovative Parent: Raising Connected, Happy, Successful Kids Through Art," "When we experience anxiety, we are essentially experiencing a fight/flight response in the body... Even if there is no 'real' threat, when the brain thinks there is one, it mobilizes the body for self-protection. And because the survival part of the brain doesn't differentiate between emotional or relational threat and physical threat, when we experience - or perceive - any threat, the part of the brain tasked with protecting you jumps into gear," reported Yahoo.

Finding a way to get centered is not as impossible as it seems.

Recent survey courtesy of Harris Poll for the American Psychological Association or APA displays that more U.S. citizens are losing sleep regarding politics now than in the past.

Results show that "more than two-thirds of U.S. adults (68 percent) say that the 2020 U.S. election is a significant source of stress in their life, a large increase from the 2016 presidential election when 52 percent said the same," indicated the release, reported Shondaland.

Symptoms of election anxiety involve having trouble falling or staying asleep, getting less sleep, increased general anxiety, increased irritability, and physical indications, including headache, stomach pain, and body aches.

Here are some tips to stay calm and centered this elections season:

Enjoy Discounts at Restaurants With an "I Voted" Sticker

After casting your vote at your local polling place or ballot dropbox, visit one among many local restaurants featuring discounts for those who have carried out their civic duty, reported Baltimore.

Don't Ruminate on Negative Thoughts

Not all things can be controlled. Let go of such a tendency to control all matters.

Limit Social Media and News Consumption

Too much exposure or being a heavy viewer of election news could not be healthy.

Get Some Fresh Air

Scenic spots are beneficial for putting your mind at ease. The leaves begin to turn this time of the year.

Go Back to Work

Return to activities that make you feel engaged, focused, and passionate to sustain your sense of purpose and get yourself together.

Relax Through a Breathing Meditation

Focus on your breathing. This is a form of beginner meditation for the purpose of reducing stress, thus relaxing your mind.

