One of the incoming staff is Kash Patel, with Chris Miller's other staff. Replace officials once Biden officially occupies the Oval Office. Many of these men are loyal to President Trump.

Jen Stewart has been replaced by Kashyap "Kash" Patel, as one of the members of the National Security Council (NSC). Previously Kash had been a former staffer of Republican Devin Nunes, who has been in congress since 2003. He served as the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019, reported Meaww.

Sources say that several reports indicate that Nunes was trying to discredit the Russian Probes by the Democrats in the 2016 elections. Another is the Kremlin got linked to Trump unfairly, investigated because he divulged information to the public that he denied.

Patel and his connection to the False Russian Probe

In the early years of the Trump administration, he worked as a national security aide for Nunes in the House Intelligence Committee. It was him who wrote the Nunes memo that was crucial to the GOP's story that was used by other agencies like the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) for warrants to search members of the Trump campaign (2016). One of them is Carter Page, a former foreign-policy adviser to Trump.

His name was mention in the already cleared Trump in the Ukraine scandal that sought to depict him as the chief culprit. An attempt to frame Joe Biden, an update would be the laptop of Biden Hunter had a hard drive that showed otherwise.

Two papers, the Washington Post and New York Times said that Trump allegedly told his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to pressure the Ukrainians to go along with conspiracy theories.

The Nunes memo

In the course of the Nunes memo, misconstrued and called cherry-picked facts. Patel has categorized his involvement was not factual in the Ukraine scandal. According to him, he is just a staffer for Trump and the NSC. Next, he was considered a backchannel for the president, which was a false claim. All of these are seen as against American policy in Ukraine that was blamed on Trump, but he was cleared later on.

In the NSC meetings, Patel stressed that he wrote notes and he was underqualified, noted some sources. He added the position was meant for him to occupy.

Reports say that Trump referring to Patel as allegedly his top Ukraine specialist, but this was not actually because he was just a 'staffer'. But narratives of camps that were not aligned with Trump were identified as the source.

More allegations that he was able to work independently of Giuliani's irregular, informal channel. A Fiona Hill, identified as a former official in the NSC, was quoted," Patel was improperly becoming involved in Ukraine policy and was sending information to Mr. Trump."

In the ensuing Ukraine scandal more runs were made on Patel and Giuliani, like a phone call on May 10, 2019. It was alleged that Kurt Volker (former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations) talked. But Patel stressed he was never was a backchannel for anyone. Trump was exonerated eventually by Mueller. Between Kash Patel and Chris Miller, their Trump staunchness shows show the commander chiefs' lead, even in the finals of Trump's overwhelming effect.

