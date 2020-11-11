The United States registered its 10 millionth confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday which is a concerning milestone in a rapidly prevailing contagion that is expected to pummel the nation through the winter.

10 Million COVID-19 Cases

A million new novel coronavirus cases were recorded in the previous 10 days. This is a drastic uptick as the US confronts its third major surge.

The data is from Johns Hopkins University that posted the number on Monday. The country has more recorded cases than other nations in the world.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Tally

The tally of coronavirus cases in the nation stands at 10,018.278 cases, with 237,742 fatalities. The tabulation of the average indicates more than 111,000 new cases every day, reported Daily Hunt.

The cases and deaths are the highest tolls across the globe, reported Macau Business.

The data was released by John Hopkins University the same day that Pfizer and BioNTech declared their vaccine displayed 90 percent effectiveness.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the US skyrocketing, many health experts cautioned the total number of people admitted to the hospital on a given day would also increase. The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 at US hospitals for the first time topped 60,000 on Tuesday.

Texas

Texas has become the first US state to record 1 million cases. The Lone Star State has recorded 1,010,364 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic commenced, reported CNN.

100,000 Cases Per Day

During the past week, the US has recorded an average of over 100,000 new cases daily, which is double its daily infections from the previous month. An estimated 900 people are dying every day.

The grim milestone also arrived on the same day as COVID-19 cases across the globe surpassed 50 million.

This is the highest infection rate since the US reported its first infection in Washington 293 days ago.

A Reuters tally indicated that the nation recorded 131,420 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and has recorded more than 100,000 infections four times in the previous week.

According to Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, 10 million is a "magic number" and a precursor to the hundreds of thousands of more fatalities they are projecting. He remarked, "Ten million cases in a 300-million population tell you we have a long way to go, and a lot more people at risk," reported Los Angeles Times.

The milestone of 10 million COVID-19 cases on Monday is a mere 10 days after recording 9 million cases. For the fifth consecutive day, when the country reached over 100,000 cases, public health experts cautioned the nation is entering the outbreak's worst phase.

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name his COVID-19 panel with the pandemic aggravating news.

Most of the nation struggled to mitigate outbreaks in the third and most prevalent wave of infection since the pandemic commenced.

Over 103,600 new cases were declared on Sunday, the fifth-highest total of the pandemic and the fifth consecutive day, the nation exceeded 100,000 cases in a day.

