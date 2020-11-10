Trump says that he'll run in 2024 if the 2020 Elections are lost to Joe Biden. He made this statement to clarify his intention because of the doubts in the recent electoral process results.

Big news for many Trump supporters is that the POTUS will not give up the fight, of the lawsuits in courts will not pan out. He is making it clear that in 2024 he will run again, according to Axios.

He will not accept the mandate of the 2020 presidential elections that have ex-VP Biden claiming. Overall, he expressed in the claims of rampant vote fraud. Even Fox News has unexpectedly declared the election a shoo-in for the ex-VP, cited News max.

Even in the battlefield states, most outlets have assumed that had close counts, recounts, and legal remedies as done. But, News Max has not called it a day until the last regular vote is counted.

Lawyers for the GOP President has filed in places that have been deemed questionable.

To contest the count-in of the 2020 elections in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan. Many observers in the Republican camp have not been assured because of the going-ons.

In Wisconsin the lawyers in the Trump camp have asked for a recount of votes there.

According to Rick Gates, an aide to Trump during the 2016 election where he thrashed Hilary Clinton, he told USA Today that the POTUS, though, will be a big part of the GOP. Given the fact, he gave the Republicans new venues that even Joe Biden cannot achieve.

Quoting Gate," "He'll have that locked up for at least the next few years."

They added that the pioneering Republican president might give it another shot in 2024 as well.

Also read: Arizona Voters Claim Sharpie Pens Given by Sneaky Cheaters Ruined Their Ballots

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney mentioned on Thursday Donald J. Trump (DJT) will be a fixture in Politics as one of the most successful president in many areas.

Mulvaney said that Trump does not like to lose. Unlike Biden, he added, Trump will not be too old to go again in 2028. The assumption is that Biden won't stay longer in any position, due to his advanced age.

Fraud in Wisconsin said Trump camp

Suspicious activities in Milwaukee ballot data have raised questions about poll cheating by the DEMS to assure Biden an electoral win. This is geared to influence the ballots cast in favor of Biden. This is what one of the legal experts fighting to keep all votes for Trump in play, reported the Washington Examiner last Wednesday.

Ballot data in Milwaukee indicates illegal activity by Democrats to such an extent that it could change the vote in Wisconsin, a member of President Donald Trump's reelection team told the Washington Examiner on Monday.

The last count had the President's opponent at 20,500 votes, which two Trump campaign officials saying anomalies can easily change the outcome. Wisconsin is crucial for the Republican president to win over the DEMS candidate.

One source mentioned how ballots were counted for Biden that is improbable according to Bedford's law. This system determines how to read the ways numbers of ballots work when counted.

Citing the anomalies in the current 2020 elections, President Trump assures another run in 2024 to give DEMS another taste of getting trumped.

