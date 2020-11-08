WASHINGTON - The United States has a new President who will be serving in the White House, and not only that, it also means that there will be a new First Lady for the country.

At the time when Joe Biden is sworn in as the United States 46th president, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden will also take over the role of the precious First Lady Melania Trump.

Dr. Biden, who was born in 1951 and also described herself as an introverted individual, is the eldest among four other sisters. She wasraised by Mr. Donald Jacobs, and Mrs. Bonny Jacobs just outside Philadelphia in census-designated place, Willow Grove, Wales Online reported via MSN.

An Educator

The First Lady has been an educator for decades as she is a longtime professor at Northern Virginia Community College, teaching under the English Department.

According to a report, she entered and started working at the college in 2009, just before the first inauguration of former President Barrack Obama.

Before teaching at the Northern Virginia Community College, she also served as an educator at numerous public schools in Delaware, which includes Brandywine High School Wilmington, where she delivered her speech for the 2020 DNC, and in Delaware Technical Community College.

According to The Scotsman, during her televised address, Dr. Biden shared that she always loved the sounds of a classroom, the quiet that sparks with possibility just before students shuffle in, the laughter and those tiny moments of surprise that you will found in materials that you have taught a million times and the murmur of ideas bouncing back and forth as she explored the world together with her students.

She also added that at the time when she was teaching English at Brandywine High School, She spent her summer preparing for the school year who will about to start filled with so much anticipation.

Dr. Biden earned her doctorate in Education from the University of Delaware in 2007.

First First Lady with a Paid Job Outside the White House

If Jill will continue her teaching job, she will become the only First lady to hold a paid job outside the White House, Yahoo! News reported.

She had shared that statement in her interview way back in August where she mentioned that she wants to lift up the profession by letting people know the importance of education and also to value teachers by appreciating their contributions to society.

It is not the first time that Jill did the same thing as she also pursued her teaching job at the Northern Virginia Community College when she was the US Second Lady.

Jill shared that she is teaching for a lot of refugees and immigrants as she loved their stories and also she loves who they are as people.

She also added that she loves the fact that she can be a guide on their path to success.

It is the first time that Jill took a teaching break in her career since 1981, as she assisted her husband on the campaign trail that he had during the presidential campaign period.

