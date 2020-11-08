Eleven years after its release, Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the USA" once again climbed up the charts, as it became an anthem to President-Elect Joe Biden's win against US President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, after the news of Biden's win broke, a non-official Twitter account that was under Biden's name urged people to celebrate and listen to Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA."

The account was later on suspended by Twitter, but not before it made its point and paved the way for the trend.

Only a few hours following the tweet, Chart Data reported through their Twitter that the 2009 hit has once again entered the iTunes Top 200 chart in the United States. Multiple radio stations across the nation have also played the song.

Aside from that, videos of people in the streets of Washington D.C., New York City, and other places across the US singing to the song while celebrating, were all over social media. The singer also retweeted several of the videos that were posted by her fans on Twitter, Variety reported.

Moreover, in response to the reemergence of "Party in the USA," Cyrus took it to Twitter to share her own excitement about the win of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Cyrus posted an edited video of Biden and Harris with the song in the background.

"Now this is a party in the U.S.A.!" she captioned.

On Saturday, the 2020 US presidential election, which was full of controversy and was very unusual due to the global pandemic came to an end. Democrat nominee, Biden won the White House after a long and historic campaign against Trump, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

During the campaign, many celebrities and Hollywood stars have used their platform in order to encourage their fans to participate in the election and vote. As the election came to an end, many of the said stars have also expressed their excitement on social media over Biden's win as the 46th president of America and the end of Trump's rule in the White House.

Back in October, Cyrus held an Instagram Live with Biden's then running mate, Harris, who is now the first female vice president in the history of the United States. During the said event Harris talked about the importance of voting and how vital every single vote is for the election. Harris also emphasized the role of the youth in making a difference in the political environment of today.

In the same Instagram Live, Harris shares the playlist for her campaign trail and stated that her favorite song was Mary J Blige's "Work That"

According to Bustle, this is not the first time that Cyrus' hit song "Party in the USA," reemerged in the charts since it hit the top of Billboard Hot 100 during its 2009 debut. Over the years, the song has had a number of resurgences.

In 2011, the song also trended after the death of Osama Bin Laden as many Americans celebrated victory over terrorism. In 2009, it also trended after Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth posted a video where he sang the song as Cyrus walked at an airport in Tennessee.

