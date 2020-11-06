The spooky season this year is finally here. Now that autumn has started, a lot of people are looking forward to Halloween, which means more candy, more pumpkin pie and more scary movies.

Luckily, the streaming service Netflix is adding a whole new bunch of scary treats to their roster From high-profile gothic romance remakes, dramatic possession movies, blood-drenched genre comedies and a lot of terrifying foreign films.

Netflix horror movies

Here are some of the must-watch movies:

His House (2020)

"His House" is a subversive genre movie that made waves at Sundance and it has landed on Netflix just in time for Halloween. The movie is about a young refugee couple that escaped war and violence only to find something far more sinister and dangerous when they arrived at an asylum in the UK.

#Alive (2020)

Korean cinema is making its way into the Western world, and the one that connects them is Netflix. This zombie film is about two young strangers who will find strength in each other in order to survive the hordes of zombies in their home. "#Alive" is a Korean horror film that has a timely spin and some amazing scares.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Tim Burton is a director who is known for his creepy aesthetic that matches Halloween. His scary take on the tale of Ichabod Crane is the perfect movie to watch this season. Starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, it is about two people who arrives in a small town to investigate a series of strange beheadings.

Insidious (2010)

James Wan is the master of scary movies as he can create a terrifying film without gore and excessive jump scares. "Insidious" is a film about a young family that movies into a new house with their young children, and they had to face powerful supernatural threats.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Halloween movie marathon is not complete if you don't pop in a classic or two. If you are looking for an iconic horror film, you can check out the original "The Evil Dead" movie. Sam Raimi's movie focuses on a group of teens who heads to a cabin in the woods, only to find a cursed book and summon the devil.

Creep (2015)

This indie film is a masterpiece and will make you think twice before accepting a job offer. Written and directed by Mark Duplass, this movie is about Josef, a deranged loner who hires a videographer and quickly becomes obsessed with tormenting him.

Sweetheart (2019)

Kiersey Clemons deliver and award-winning performance. Clemons played a shipwrecked survivor who hast to face the wild and the terrifying threat in the ocean. Produced by Blumhouse and directed by J.D Dillard, this amazing movie deserves so much recognition.

Candyman (1992)

Another classic, "Candyman" is about a young woman studying urban legends and stumbles on one that is real. Tony Todd gives the performance of a lifetime as the Candyman, also thanks to the incredible writing and directing of Clive Barker.

The Babysitter (2017)

Samara Weaving starts in the slasher movie "The Babysitter" that is both horrifying and hilarious. The movie is about a young boy that has to survive the night when he found out that his babysitter is not the person he thinks she is.

