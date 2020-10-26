Horror movies from the 2000s were fruitful as the horror genre was fueled by international horror inspiration. Technological advancements have allowed the film to level up when it comes to the jump scares and effects.

Horror movies from the 2000s

Aside from the change in the American horror cinema, Hollywood was slowly influenced by Asian cinema. J-Horror was on the rise and had captivated the American audience. From slasher films to supernatural chillers, here are some of the best movies from 2000 to 2009.

Saw (2004)

When it comes to slasher films, a list won't be complete without "Saw." It is basically shock-factor torture porn that had spun numerous sequels, and rightfully so.

Also Read: Scary Horror Movies Where Everyone Dies

"Saw" is a horror-grown thriller with hints of outright violence and gore. Leigh Whannell and James Wan's puzzle box introduced one of the most iconic and beloved horror villains in Jigsaw. Jigsaw constructs a series of puzzles and challenges designed to test his victim's will to live.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The 70s had "The Exorcist," and the 2000s had "The Exorcism of Emily Rose." In between those years, there were many exorcism films that came out, but nothing had scared the audience as much as "The Exorcism of Emily Rose."

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the movie pulled off the right amount of heartfelt drama and chills. It does not have the heavy horror overtones, but it does make you think. It is a movie that you will carry with you even after you've watched it.

Starring Laura Linney and Tom Wilkinson, the film is based on the real-life demonic possession of Anneliese Michel. The young woman was diagnosed with Epilepsy, yet despite the numerous doctors they've consulted, no one can explain her odd behavior.

Michel's family turned to the church, and that was when the brutal exorcism started. Dozens and dozens of exorcisms were performed, and yet it failed to save her. Michael eventually died due to dehydration and severe malnutrition, as she refused to consume anything. This movie is a reminder if you believe in God, you must also believe in the devil's power.

Orphan (2009)

Director Juame Collet-Serra is one of the best filmmakers in the horror genre. He took the "evil child" trope to the next level and created one of the best horror movies of the decade, with a shocking twist.

The movie "Orphan" follows a married couple played by Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard, recovering from the loss of a child. To help their healing process, they decided to adopt, and they took a liking to the seemingly mature and calm Esther, played by the brilliant Isabelle Fuhrman.

However, it did not take long before Esther's façade was exposed, and it was eventually revealed that she was planning to murder the whole family all along. Fuhrman performed of a lifetime that impressed both critics and audiences alike.

The Ring (2002)

The movie that opened the Asian horror genre in Hollywood, "The Ring" was one of the best American movie version ever made. It did not shy away from the source material but was still original enough to create their own spin.

"The Ring" is slick, classy, and horrifying. It was carried by the amazing Naomi Watts, and the movie leaves you hesitating to answer your phone when it rings.

Related Article: Horror Movies of the 90's: Scary Films to Watch this Halloween

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.