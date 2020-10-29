Horror movies sometimes depend on body counts to exhibit how horrific the scenes are and to cement the idea that not everyone can get out of the ordeal alive. However, every now and then, there are movies that rely more on the storytelling and jump scares instead of the gore and the killings.

Horror movies where everyone lives

These movies prove that you do not have to lose a character to be able to tell a terrifying story:

Poltergeist (1982)

Directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, "Poltergeist" gives the audiences a look at paranormal activities that involves dark entities. The frightening visuals and the invasive horror of the movie are what made this film a smash hit when it came out in theaters.

The film follows a family whose home was unknowingly built over a Native American burial ground. Because of this, a series of almost deadly hauntings follow. Although there were scenes that make you think a family member will lose their lives fighting the evil spirit, they find a way to escape unscathed.

The Others (2001)

"The Others" is included in the list of movies with an unexpected twist at the end. The film plays with a person's existential fear of being subject to an existence that you are ignorant about. This movie is about a haunted house, but the real terror is being trapped and battered by forces that you cannot see nor understand.

Towards the end of the film, it was revealed that the family of three living in the supposed haunted house are the ghosts themselves, and they were interactive with the living all along. This magnificent twist will make you watch the movie one more time, but with a different perspective.

The Babadook (2014)

The monster in the movie "The Babadook" is based on early twentieth-century Gothic films. The movie infused the influences with amazing performances of the two lead stars who play mother and child.

The central monster became the symbol of numerous real-life experiences such as trauma, loneliness, and mental illness. The movie is about a single mother who is overwhelmed in taking care of her son, who is not making things easy for her.

Although no one dies and the scenes are not gruesome, witnessing the mother slowly losing her grip on reality and submitting to a mental breakdown will make you feel uncomfortable.

Signs (2002)

M. Night Shyamalan was known as the king of the plot twist, with movie scenes that are talked about decades after his movie was released and creating characters that are charismatic and unforgettable.

While his recent works received many negative reviews, his past movie "Signs" was one of those that put his name on the map of filmmaking. Although it is not as thought-provoking and as flawless as "The Sixth Sense," it is still regarded as one of the creepiest movies ever made.

The movie follows a family in rural Pennsylvania whose lives were disturbed by an alien invasion. The horror in the movie is subtle, and it plays with the idea of faith and the extraterrestrial.

