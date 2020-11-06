On the night of November 5, an armed man was arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center that was hosting a vote count after the authorities received word of an alleged plot to attack the center, according to the police report.

Planned attack

After the authorities were tipped about a group of people from Virginia driving to the convention center in Pennsylvania in a Hummer with a possible plan to attack, the bust came after the authorities were tipped about a possible plan to attack, reported WPVI.

At around 10:50 p.m., a man inside a Vietnamese restaurant located across the Pennsylvania Convention Center was taken into custody.

The police then recovered a weapon and located a Hummer. It is still unclear if the man arrested outside the center is linked to the alleged attack plot.

Election workers inside the convention center in the state are still actively tabulating mail-in ballots. Pennsylvania is a battleground state and is crucial for any candidate to win the election.

As of November 5, President Donald Trump led the state by a razor-thin margin of 24,000 votes, 94% tabulated. More mail-in ballots in Pittsburgh's Allegheny County also need to be counted.

President Trump's campaign tried to halt Philadelphia's vote over allegations that his supporters were not allowed to monitor mail-in ballots' tallying. The court denied their request.

Unrest in New York

Aside from the arrest made in Pennsylvania, there were also other arrests made in other states amid the protests. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Manhattan, New York, on November 4 to support the rally "Count Every Vote."

NewCopter 7 reported that the people marched down 5th Avenue to celebrate fairness, justice, and democracy. The group was marching toward Washington Square Park after President Trump's team announced that they would file lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan to stop counting the mail-in ballots.

The rally dispersed peacefully, but there were reports of garbage set on fire, civil unrest, and clashing with police officers near Leroy Street and 7th Avenue in Greenwich Village after an hour.

Police say that they arrested at least 50 people. According to ABC News, those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of governmental administration.

A 24-year-old woman, Devina Singh, allegedly spit in a police officer's face, and she was arrested at Seventh Avenue South and Leroy Street. A protester also struck one police chief, but he was not injured.

Singh is from Montgomery Count in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, the same place where there is ballot dispute. She has prior arrests for unlawful assembly and resisting arrest, and she is a known protester in New York City.

Rachel Menard, 23-years-old, punched a two-star NYPD chief who was arresting Greenwich Village. The chief was arresting another person, William Beaudoin, in 16 Jones Street.

According to police reports, Menard punched the chief twice in the face. Beaudoin was attempting to stop the police from arresting another person, who then fled.

Menard was eventually charged with felony, assault, and obstruction of governmental administration. Beaudoin was charged with resisting arrest, harassment, and obstruction of governmental administration. The chief was said to have checked out at the scene.

Weapons were also confiscated by the NYPD, including a Taser with a "police" sticker on it, M80 fireworks, and knives.

