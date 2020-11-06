Early Friday, Joe Biden surpassed President Trump in Georgia as the Democratic-leaning regions of the state recorded additional absentee ballots, granting Biden a tiny advantage.

To ensure a course to an electoral college victory, Trump should win Georgia. No Democrat has held the state since 1992.

However, the calculation of the votes has not yet been completed. By Friday's deadline, thousands of sought overseas and military ballots will return, and that there are provisional ballots still to tally. Biden overtaking Trump may not yet be final.

At least three state visits were made by President Donald Trump in a historically known as a Republican foothold. Precisely a week away from Election Day, Biden took his first visit to the region as the Democratic candidate.

Last-minute machine glitch

An election board supervisor reported a machine malfunction that stopped voting on Tuesday morning in two Georgia counties that was triggered by a supplier uploading an upgrade to their election systems the night before.

In Morgan and Spalding counties, citizens have been unable to vote for a couple of hours after the electronic machines broke, government officials stated.

Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams, in reaction to the glitches, prolonged the voting to 11 p.m.

The manufacturers had "uploaded something last night, which is not normal, and it caused a glitch," explained Marcia Ridley, elections supervisor at Spalding County Board of Election. The glitch kept election workers from using the poll books to configure smart cards that the citizens inject into the election systems.

Ridley claimed that after election officials started having issues with the machines Tuesday morning, a person from the manufacturers had contacted her and claimed that the issue was attributed to one of their technicians uploading the upgrade on the machines overnight.

In certain circumstances, the counties invented a solution by making poll workers use their own card and a code to configure each voter's computer system. However, at some precincts, this created long queues.

The request for a recount

In the southern swing state of Georgia, the gap between President Trump and Joe Biden narrowed on Thursday reported by the election officials in predominantly Democratic-leaning counties.

A recount may be asked under Georgia law if the gap between the presidential candidate is 0.5 percent or less than the total number of votes.

The recount should be asked in writing in two business days of county accreditation by the losing candidate. Then the secretary of state will also prompt all counties to conduct a recount. There have been no set completion schedules yet. Sterling stated it might take up to a week.

Donald J. Trump for president and the Georgia Republican Party had submitted a request in the Superior Court of Chatham County for a judge to demand that county's electoral committee to "collect, secure, and safely store all absentee ballots," it had obtained after 7 p.m., by Wednesday evening.

"The possible counting of absentee ballots arriving after 7 p.m. on Election Day frustrates that organizational mission and dilutes lawful vote," stated in the petition for a recount.

A Superior Court judge dropped the petition on Thursday.

Since Bill Clinton in 1992, Georgia has not backed a Democratic president. However, it has steadily shifted more blue over the past decade, as the state's population has risen from 9.6 million to 10.6 million.

