For the first time in so many decades, the Trump administration might restart nuclear weapons testing as threats from China and Russia increases.

This move comes into play as the US is concentrating on deterrence as a superpower that has been in a lull, that will be lifted in the Trump administration.

Part of a reformation of all the concerns that the US needs to address to counter the rise of China especially, and Russia.

According to a representative of the administration, the discussions began on Friday, May 15 wherein all concerned agencies on national security were in attendance to thresh out the matter.

One member of the administration said that China and Russia are doing nuclear testing as part of their agenda. But, when asked if they were doing it, they denied it and with no further comment which leaves a choice for the US to start its own testing.

Most members in attendance were in agreement during the May 15 meeting to do rapid testing to counterbalance to deal with the two superpowers.

No tests since 1992

For the record, the last nuke testing done by the US was in 1992, and since then, it has been quiet but breaking this silence will have massive changes. It will be reminiscent of the cold war that had the US and Russia rattling sabres.

An executive director for the Arms Control Association confirmed to the Washington Post that moves like this will begin a modern arms race with serious implications. One aspect is the disruption of further talks with North Korea, which will not feel inclined to stop testing nuclear weapons.

If the current administration maneuvers to use nuclear testing, threatens as a way to force all concerned parties to stand down, and go to the table to reach a status quo, it is not a safe path to embark on.

Many members who attended that meeting was concerned about such sudden moves to shake things up by the US, though this was the predominant thought during the May 15 caucus.

One member of the current US administration revealed to the Washington Post, there is a divide if nuclear weapon testing is a viable option for many members, especially the agency of the National Nuclear Security Administration was not in line with the current administration's nuclear push.

Contrary views on the value of testing nuclear weapons to reach goals during this current administration is different from the past which is considered important.

How many tests have been done by the US

A total of 2000 tests done on nuclear weapons has been completed before, the majority was accomplished by the US compared to other nations. Also, the US is the one to attack another country with it, in the second world war.

Studies in the effects of nuclear testing on health caused the shelving of any more tests, a ban on all testing was drafted and agreed by all nations concerned in 1996.

Ratifying the treaty were 184 nations but it is not enforced in eight nations like the US, China, and Iran have not signed it yet till now.

One development last year is that the current administration can ignore the treaty, according to the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Russia is not following the agreement.

The US is now at a crossroads to resume weapons testing or not while China is arming up and Russia is testing.

