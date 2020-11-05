A West Bank demolition in the Palestinian community done by the Israeli military that left 73 individuals homeless, including 41 children, had drawn criticisms from the European Union and the United Nations.

The demolition in the community of Khirbet Humsa was described by the United Nations as the largest forced displacement in four years.

According to CNN, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories of Israel (COGAT), the one that administers the occupied West Bank, destroyed eight pens and seven tents because they were built illegally as the structures stand in the firing zone in the Jordan Valley.

In their statement, the COGAT said that they would note that the enforcement was carried out in accordance with the authorities and procedures, and the subject was also put into operational considerations.

However, a 47-year-old Palestinian, Harbi Abu Al-Kabsh, shared that the villagers were not given any warning of the impending demolition.

Al-Kabsh mentioned that they never told the villagers they were coming to demolish until they saw them arriving with their bulldozers.

He added they were also not given a chance to even take their properties out of their homes.

Despite years of legal battles regarding the fate of his community and the immediate challenge of the onset of winter rains, Al-Kabsh promised to rebuild his home on the same spot, The Times of Israel reported.

He also mentioned that the wife of his cousin gave birth two days ago, and now she is with her newborn outside under the rain, prompting him to buy some rain covers in order to protect the newborn and other children as well.

OCHA or United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' observer shared in an interview that the Israeli military also razed two solar panels and seized a private vehicle plus a tractor.

Senior UN Development Programme official in the Palestinian territories, Yvonne Helle, criticized the reasoning of COGAT for the demolition of the structures, some of which had been donated as humanitarian aid.

She also added that the lack of Israeli-issued building permits is usually cited as a reason. However, due to the restrictive and discriminatory planning regime, Palestinians can almost never obtain those permits.

Helle also stated that the demolitions are a key means of creating an environment that is designed to coerce Palestinians to leave their homes.

Based on the information by the UN, Israel has carried out widespread demolitions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank in 2020, which left 869 Palestinians homeless, as it represents the largest number of demolitions since 2016, Middle East Monitor reported.

Helle also reminded all parties that the extensive destruction of property and the forcible transfer of protected people in the occupied territory are grave breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

She also strongly reiterated her call to the Israeli government for the immediate halt of the unlawful demolitions while assuring that the humanitarian community stands ready to support all those who have been displaced or those who were affected.

