MLB Trade Rumors: Will Chicago Cubs Let Cody Bellinger Walk Away For Kyle Tucker?

The New York Yankees' offseason strategy is bracing for a smart move to handle Cody Bellinger in free agency.

As there seems to be no end in sight to this situation, the Yankees might find themselves having to look into other ways to improve their team—and one unconventional turnabout might just change the course of the franchise's direction for the rest of the 2026 season.

Why Kyle Tucker Is a Perfect Fit at Yankee Stadium

As Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes, the Yankees can nevertheless "salvage the offseason" and make a move that would change the course of their franchise. The proposed solution involves the Yankees allowing Bellinger to walk and extending an outrageous 10-year contract worth $360 million to Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.

Kyle Tucker has all the ingredients of a flawless Yankees superstar. A four-time All-Star, Tucker possesses a smooth left-handed stroke, makes solid contact on his many fly balls, and excels in exactly the kinds of situations where his home run-hitting skills can be showcased to their greatest advantage at ballparks like the Bronx. But Tucker's usefulness doesn't end there.

Tucker is a two-time Gold Glove winner and a regular 30/30 candidate in MLB. In 2025, Tucker batted .266 with 22 homers, 73 RBIs, and 133 hits in 136 contests. Tucker has been one of the most consistent outfielders in professional baseball, going to two All-Star Games in a row.

Tucker's arrival would immediately upgrade the Yankees' lineup, getting rid of concerns over the team's lack of aggressiveness this offseason.

R-Signing Cody Bellinger: The Safer, Cheaper

Although Tucker is considered a splash, it is, however, more feasible for the Yankees to re-sign Cody Bellinger.

According to Spotrac, Bellinger's market value is set at six years and $182 million. This is close to being half of Tucker's market value. This flexibility might enable the Yankees to re-sign Bellinger while building their team.

Although there were rumors of Bellinger looking for a $400 million contract, his representative, Scott Boras, quickly denied them. However, the extended free agency of Bellinger suggests an offseason market that may not live up to the initial hype, possibly to the benefit of the New York Mets.

Aaron Boone Suggests Additional Moves Are On The Horizon

Heavy wrote that Yankees manager Aaron Boone has reignited rumors by admitting the roster is likely 'probably not done yet.' While New York has added some players, the front office seems to be biding its time to make the right move, be it reuniting the team with Bellinger or moving on to find a bigger name.

What's the Smart Play for the Yankees?

It all boils down to value and impact. Tucker provides superstar potential and long-term stability but comes with a very high price tag. Bellinger offers familiarity, affordability, and the flexibility to help elsewhere.

And as Bellinger's free agency drags on, rumors will only persist. Always take them with a grain of salt.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com