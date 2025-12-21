NBA Trade Rumors: Are Bulls Now Open to Trade Coby White?

Josh Giddey's heroic efforts often put the Chicago Bulls in a winning moment, but their 13-15 start is not something to be bragged about. Although it's still too early for the 2025-26 NBA Season, the team needs more wins than losses as its Eastern Conference rivals become more competitive than ever.

According to the reports, the organization is "open" to trading Coby White ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

Bulls May Be Willing To Trade Coby White

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls have indicated to other teams that they are more amenable to trades involving White than they were at any other point in his professional career.

Although this does not necessarily mean an exchange will occur by the trade deadline, this attitude alone has piqued the interest of other teams in the NBA. Ultimately, to a team languishing in the middle of the pack, flexibility can now be more valuable than allegiance.

Coby White's Breakout Season Comes at a Cost

At face value, Coby White has done nothing that could be considered tradable. The 25-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 21.2 points and 5.2 assists per contest while maintaining a 44 percent field-goal percentage. Despite missing the first 11 games of the year, White has quickly re-established himself as one of the most dangerous weapons on the Chicago roster on the offensive end.

There are, however, efficiency questions that linger. His three-point shooting accuracy rate is 28.6 percent, which suggests a slight fall for a guard who has space on the floor for teammates. What is more significant, perhaps, is the 5-6 team record in contests White has entered since his return, per Bleacher Report.

Expiring Contract Increases the Stakes

White's contract status now pushes the Bulls to take quick action on what to do next. It becomes extremely tough for the Bulls to decide whether to spend big money on him in a stiff free-agent market or let him go for free. They think White's next contract will cost too much, so it is better to trade White now.

A trade of White before the summer would allow the Bulls to recoup their assets, such as draft picks or young, low-salaried talent that might be more in line with a possible rebuild.

Defensive Fit Issues in the Backcourt

White's other concern in his future in Chicago is defensive synergy. White and other players like Josh Giddey have offensive skills, but their combination hasn't been that great so far. It has allowed other teams' guards to effectively drive against their backs, further weighing down their defense.

However, if Chicago chooses to focus on balance in the future, then an overhaul of the roster might be considered a need rather than an option.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com