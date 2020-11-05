Police are looking for a woman in her 20s as they investigate an attempted arson at a polling station in Pennsylvania at the height of the U.S. Election on Tuesday, November 3.

The incident happened specifically in Pequea Township, Lancaster County.

A woman, who appeared to be smirking, was caught in the camera trying to start a fire using a cigarette lighter reported, the Philly Voice.

According to the authorities, the unknown arsonist tried several times to light a fire.

The first attempt was when she was waiting in line for her turn in the voting booth. She tried to light up the interior wall, but the fire did not catch on, reported Meaww.

Inside the polling booth, she got lucky with a divider made of cardboard placed in between booths.

Attempts to identify the culprit is underway. The suspect was described as a white female in her 20s, who was caught on camera attempting several times to light a fire inside the polling station.

When she finally succeeded in setting the cardboard on fire, she left and drove away in a grey Ford Focus sedan. It was not clear whether or not she had voted.

The fire, however, was immediately put out with a fire extinguisher. Fortunately, the fire was not able to become big enough to disrupt the ongoing voting.

Police are asking the public for any leads which could help them in finding the arsonist.

Meanwhile, counting of votes continues with Democrat nominee Joe Biden holding a considerable lead over President Donald Trump, 264 to 214. Trump is seeking a second term at the Oval Office.

Biden's party is claiming to be winning the swing states.

The incumbent president was expected to sweep the blue wave under, but that does not seem to be the case.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and a senior adviser in the Trump campaign, has no doubt that Trump will overcome his discrepancy to former Vice President Biden.

A long fight with irregularities in the polls seems to loom for the POTUS.

Lara Trump said that those taking polls are losing credibility with a good chance for an easy victory. No need to prolong the count more than they should. When Trump earlier called for a press conference, the media instead thought he was expressing victory.

He said, "We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election." Not just that, he also added, "We are going to the Supreme Court... I don't want them adding ballots at 4 am."

Trump held a passion for supporters in the East Room of the White House when he said prolonged count is a "major fraud in our nation," and he will bring the irregularities to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president said the vote-counting should stop because the election was getting irregular.

