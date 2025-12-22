Chinese Tennis Star Pang Renlong Receives 12-Year Suspension for Match-Fixing

Professional tennis has been hit with the shocking revelation that 25-year-old Chinese player Pang Renlong was slapped with a 12-year ban and $110,000 fine for spearheading an extensive match-fixing ring.

The ITIA has confirmed that Pang manipulated the outcomes in 22 matches over five months from May to September 2024.

Match-Fixing in ITF Tournaments in Asia and Beyond

ITIA reports stated that Pang Renlong admitted to fixing the results of five of his own matches at ITF-level events. He was found to have made corrupt approaches to opponents in 11 matches, six of which were then fixed. These incidents occurred at several different events, including tournaments in Turkey, Hong Kong, and mainland China, as well as the ATP Challenger-level Jinan Open in China.

One of the more memorable outings of Pang's was the ITF Men's 25 tournament in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, this August, when he lost 6-0, 6-2 to South Korea's Shin Woo-bin, ranked 697 in the world at that moment. Though ITIA did not pinpoint the precise matches that involved corruption, the inquiry certainly showed a consistent pattern of unethical behavior.

Pang's Additional Fines and Suspension

The career-high ATP singles ranking of 1,316 posted by Pang will be overshadowed by the disciplinary action, which runs through 2036, including time already served under provisional suspension. Of his $110,000 fine, $70,000 is suspended, meaning Pang is immediately responsible for paying $40,000, per Global Times.

The suspension is not only on playing but also prohibits Pang from coaching or attending any tennis events under the auspices of the ITIA, ATP, WTA, ITF, or national tennis federations. It makes certain that there won't be any opportunities for him to affect the sport at all in the next 12 years.

Match-Fixing Is Becoming the Norm

This case is part of an increasing crackdown on match-fixing in professional tennis. Last week, the ITIA announced that French player Quentin Folliot received a 20-year ban for match-fixing and corruptly recruiting other players to a corruption syndicate.

Folliot, ranked No. 2,135 in the world, is now the sixth player sanctioned for involvement in the network.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com