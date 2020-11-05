With the words, "BBQ, Beer, Freedom" plastered on his shirt, a man has now gone viral after a video of him shouting that Biden is stealing the election and the media is trying to cover it up was viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter.

The man in the video wore a face mask around his chin and shouted his claims which interrupted an election update which was live on air in Clark County, Nevada.

He also called added that he wants freedom for the world, demanding Joe Biden to give said freedom. He also accused Biden of covering up and stealing the election. Nobody tried to intervene with the man's outburst, and he eventually walked away.

The man's tirade came after US President Donald Trump claimed that there is election fraud happening. His claims resulted in backlash from Trump supporters, including prominent Republicans.

The video went viral after it was shared by Timothy Burke on Twitter and gained more than 10.3 million views. The video was posted with the caption, "This is 60 million of your neighbors."

According to the Associated Press, Trump currently has 68,000,000 election votes, while Biden leads in election votes with 72,000,000.

The video was also posted on Twitter by Matthew Keys, a journalist who called the man a conspiracy theorist. Keys' post was viewed more than 2.5 million times.

The man who was later on dubbed as the "BBQ, Beer, Freedom" protester, interrupted Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria while he was giving an election update. During the briefing, Gloria stated that all Early Election Day ballots and in-person votes have already been counted, however, he stated that mail-in ballots that were postmarked by November 3 are still eligible to be counted until the 10th of November.

Moreover, Gloria added that the last step which would officially certify the election, the final vote canvass, would start on November 16, Newsweek reported.

In addition, election officials stated that there were observers that were removed from the observation areas during the count since they breached the given rules. It was further noted that the reasons for said removals were rudeness towards other observers, and disrupting processors repeatedly.

Meanwhile, numerous supporters of Trump have gathered outside the election center in Clark County as the vote count continues and chanted "Stop the Steal."

On the other hand, in Detroit, Michigan, Trump supporters have also flocked outside the TFC Center on Wednesday afternoon, demanding officials to "stop the count." This is after Trump's campaign stated that they would file a lawsuit to put a stop to the counting in Michigan where TRump was previously ahead, but the state has been called for Biden.

On top of this, several news outlets have already called the race in Arizona in favor of Biden, however, some have not yet called the race over but Biden is still leading, The New York Times reported.

Supporters of Trump also turned up in places where tallies were being held and chanted "count the vote."

