New York City - With fears from suggestions of voter fraud coming from the public or even President Donald Trump could further lead to stoke tensions, Mayor Bill de Blasio shared on Wednesday that the city is ready for any potential unrest after hours of relative calm.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Democratic Mayor was asked if he thought that there are fears of unrest since many buildings and businesses boarded up and hired private security, Fox New reported.

On Wednesday, De Blasio shared that they have to be always concerned and ready, as there was so much emotion, so much on the line, so much passion.

He also added that we have been through so much in the last four years, so we have to be ready in any situation this time.

The New York City Police Department and other cities nationwide made already their preparations if any among protects will turn into a destructive or a violent one.

The NYPD earlier this week confirmed that they had a contingency plan in place for freezing areas of Manhattan if wide-scale looting occurs, which means that the department would establish car-and-pedestrian-free zones if it is needed.

De Blasio also stated that any fraud suggestion in the election process is an unfair and illegitimate one, Daily Mail reported.

He also added that it is the thing that he mostly worries about as it could spark people in doing negative acts or any unlawful actions in other ways.

De Blasio also mentioned that despite the hot exchange of words coming from both rivals, if we will talk about the facts available, the Democratic Mayor shared that we have to be satisfied that the country could send a message that it wants to have a peaceful outcome.

According to the spokesperson's report coming from the NY police department on early Wednesday, the department was not able to record any protest-related arrests overnight.

Moreover, according to Newsday, the Police Department also instructed its officers to be prepared for deployment anytime starting October 26 and directed hundreds of officers to come to work in uniform to be ready for duty beginning on that date.

Dermot Shea, the New York Police Department Commissioner, shared in the internal memo that in terms of elections in the modern era, he expects this election to be one of the most highly contested presidential elections.

During an interview on Wednesday morning, she also shared that the police department had already been made aware of several protests scheduled later in the day. It also includes the one expected to take place in and around Columbus Circle, which is just a few blocks away from Trump Tower and even steps away from Trump International Hotel & Tower New York.

