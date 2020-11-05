For the second night in a row, protesters who had times of violence took the streets of cities across the United States on Wednesday while they are an inch closer to find out who will be the winner in the 2020 presidential election.

While the night falls, the tensions ran high after a peaceful start of the day, as reports of widespread violence led to the deployment of the National Guards in the states of Oregon, Portland. Arrests have also been made in New York City and Minneapolis, with the New York Police Department confiscating some weapons.

In the days between Wednesday and Saturday, not less than 100 events are being planned nationwide, organized by local partners of Protect the Results, a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, labor unions, and advocacy groups.

The group, which is led by the activist groups Indivisible and Stand Up America, has decided not to participate or organized hundreds of more events that were initially planned, USA Today reported

ShutDownDc's organizers planned for extra aggressive actions as the week goes on depending on the outcome, whether President Donald Trump tries to question the results or wins the Presidential race.

The Advocacy group tweeted that they knew that this would happen and called for a rally on Wednesday with the hashtags #DeliverDemocracy and #CountEveryVote.

For the second consecutive day, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may occur due to the ongoing Election-related activities.

According to the LAPD, many demonstrators were already detained due to their behavior.

Trump supporters Call for Continued Vote Count in Phoenix

President Donald Trump's group of supporters gathered at the Maricopa County elections center and Arizona Capitol in Phoenix to demand that election workers should continue counting the ballots.

However, the county elections department stated that the move of the protesters did not intimate them.

The Department tweeted at 10:33 p.m. MST that its staff will continue doing their job, which is administering elections in the second-largest voting jurisdiction in the county, The New York Times reported.

The Department also thanked the county sheriff's department for doing an excellent job so that they in the elections department can also deliver theirs.

The Twitter message came soon after the protesters started to vacate the center in the downtown of the city while singing "YMCA," a song by the Village People, which is frequently played at the end of Trump's election rallies.

Protesters Clash with Police in Denver, 4 Arrested

After receiving reports of vandalism, which includes broken windows and the painting of graffiti in downtown Denver, the Police were able to arrest four demonstrators

According to Reuters, the Denver Police Department spokesman, Doug Schepman, shared that the four arrested individuals were expected to be booked for suspicion of criminal mischief and other charges after being taken into custody.

They clashed with the Denver PD along a stretch of East Colfax Avenue, a business corridor in the city's downtown area.

