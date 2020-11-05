Protests were often, if not always, present during elections. The United States, in particular, also faces protesters in different states, supporting their candidates, especially during this time of year, the Presidential US elections, between the Democrats' Joe Biden and the President, Republican's Donald Trump. As the election vote counting is still ongoing, various protests organized by different groups and movements erupted all across the United States' cities and states.

These groups, supporting the two candidates, calls for the honest and diligent counting of each vote from their respective places. Included in these cities were Washington, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis. Movements included in the protests were the Black Lives Matter, Shut Down DC, and the Count Every Vote movement. The election protests in Philadelphia and Minneapolis, supporting the two candidates, aim to pressure election officials to remain honest and wish for an intervention-free election.

In Philadelphia, the Count Every Vote movement gathered, amidst the election, before the Independence Hall, then headed to the City Hall and in front of Mayor Jim Kenney's house in Old City, aiming to ensure that all votes were all accounted for. This protest was combined with the protesters calling for justice and the termination of the police officers involved in Walter Wallace Jr. The protesters were seen shouting chants about justice together with the shouts of honesty for election votes counting while marching.

Since the closing of the polls, the counting of the electoral votes in the state of Pennsylvania is still underway with the current President Donald Trump leading. However, there is still a considerable number of mail-in ballots that were still being counted that can tilt the result to the Democrat's candidate, Biden's favor.

Minneapolis also became the stage of protests against President Donald Trump. Hundreds of protesters, mainly from the Count Every Vote movement, blocked Interstate 94 at Riverside Avenue in an attempt to call against the President in its attempt to intervene in the election.

These protesters were arrested not for protesting but because blocking and walking on the freeway is illegal. The arresting officers were still unsure where to put or what to do with the protesters amounting to at least 500 individuals.

Trump supporters also gathered across the United States to show support for the President. In Phoenix, Trump protesters, some of whom have rifles and handguns, assembled to ensure that the election votes will be counted legally and adequately. The President also declared his victory on multiple swing states such as Pennsylvania and stated that election counting to stop, as continuing it will disenfranchise those who supported him.

From the beginning of the election until today, supporters and protesters orchestrated various demonstrations showing support for their respective candidates. These were evident in Philadelphia, as a city from one of the battleground states, and Minneapolis, where hundreds of individuals gathered for hours to ensure a fair and honest election.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.