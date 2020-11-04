In this year's US Election, the fate of the presidency hung in the balance as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden combatted for three prominent battleground states - Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania - that could prove important in determining who wins the presidency.

Tight Races in Key Battleground States

It was not made clear when or how quickly a winning president could be declared.

This is the situation in the remaining battleground states:

Arizona with 11 electoral votes for Biden's lead with 82% of votes counted;

with 11 electoral votes for Biden's lead with 82% of votes counted; Georgia with 16 electoral votes for Trump's lead with 92% of votes counted;

with 16 electoral votes for Trump's lead with 92% of votes counted; Michigan with 16 electoral votes for Trump's lead with 79% of votes counted;

with 16 electoral votes for Trump's lead with 79% of votes counted; Nevada with six electoral votes for Biden's lead with 85% of votes counted ;

with six electoral votes for Biden's lead with 85% of votes counted North Carolina , with 15 electoral votes for Trump's lead with 95% of votes counted;

, with 15 electoral votes for Trump's lead with 95% of votes counted; Pennsylvania , with 20 electoral votes for Trump's lead by a huge margin with 74% of votes counted;

, with 20 electoral votes for Trump's lead by a huge margin with 74% of votes counted; Wisconsin, with 10 electoral votes for Biden's slight lead after 89% of votes counted.

Biden is the leading presidential candidate in the Electoral College at this stage in the evening with 224-213; 270 electoral votes are required to clinch the presidency.

Experts had cautioned for months that a result could not be known on election night or days afterward considering mail-in votes, reported CNN.

On Wednesday, Trump's campaign affirmed to request a recount in Wisconsin. It is one of the country's most closely watched battlegrounds before either nominee was projected to seal its 10 electoral votes. Biden is slightly leading in Wisconsin, reported USA Today.

Also Read: US Election 2020: Results and Exit Polls, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

Trump was gauged to win many battleground states while Biden sustained an overall Electoral College lead.

In the current standing, Biden holds a lead of over 20,000 votes over Trump in Wisconsin with virtually all votes having been reported.

Trump reportedly has no chance in Democratic Party strongholds including New York and California while he is dominant in heavily Republican territory including Oklahoma or Alabama.

Winning the popular vote in any swing state will earn a presidential nominee its entire haul of electoral votes, a step closer to victory.

In Georgia with 16 electoral votes, polls have closed excluding Spalding County. The rating in the presidential contest is a toss-up.

In Florida with 29 electoral votes, polls have also closed and the rating in the presidential contest is a toss-up as well.

The count is still underway in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

With regard to the Trump campaign seeking a recount in Wisconsin, according to campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement, "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," reported The Journal.

The margins between the two presidential candidates are now exceedingly tight, with the nominees trading wins in battlegrounds across the nation.

Trump won over Florida, the largest of the swing states. Biden is apparently leading in Arizona, a state that has loyally voted Republican in the past elections.

