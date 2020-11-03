For the 2020 United States election, American citizens waited patiently to cast their votes at schools, libraries, and arenas across the country on Tuesday. They did so in an orderly display of civic duty that belied the traction caused by one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in US history.

Face masks donned by many people and boarded-up stores in a couple of city centers were noteworthy of two of the issues shaping the 2020 presidential election -- the advent of COVID-19 and protests against police violence and racism.

Trump vs Biden

Democrat Joe Biden has picked up seven states, including his hometown Delaware while He won New Jersey, Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, and Connecticut.

Republican Donald Trump has won over Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Alabama, reported Firstpost.

The Associated Press has underscored a win for the US President in Indiana and West Virginia, while the former Vice President has taken Virginia and Vermont. Polls will soon close in Georgia and Florida. These two battlegrounds' results are crucial to the pair of opponents.

Four years following Hillary Clinton's loss in North Carolina by more than 3 percentage points, Democrats are becoming increasingly more confident that the state is veering away from its red neighbors to the South.

This could be traced to demographics: Hispanic and Asian voters are increasing while North Carolina's cities and suburbs are bolstering from people relocating from more liberal northern states, reported CNN.

Polls have begun closing in numerous states as United States citizens brace for the 2020 election results while the White House and Congress hang in the balance.

The key battlegrounds of North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania are toss-ups between Trump and Biden, reported CBS News.

Over 100 million ballots were cast before the November 3rd election, marking a new record.

