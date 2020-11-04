For the United States Presidential Election 2020, results are surging from across the US. All focus is on the key battlegrounds that would decide the fate of the election.

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

Republican President Donald Trump has been assumed to win Ohio, Florida, Texas, and Iowa. Tight races are ongoing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden have 224 electoral college votes whereas Trump has 213. Two hundred seventy votes are required to clinch the presidency, reported BBC.

For the presidential results in Texas, Trump is currently leading with 52.3% while Biden stands at 46.2%. Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, has become a safely red state since the 1980 presidential election. However, some signs insinuate a political shift because of changing demographics among other factors, reported NBC News.

Counting is underway on Wednesday and one winner has yet to be declared. Mail-in ballots and guidelines restraining them when officials in key states could start processing them have delayed the vote tally. It would continue into the coming hours and days.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes for granting and CBS News' Battleground Tracker rates this presidential race as being in favor of Joe Biden. CBS News polling displayed Biden leading Trump in the run-up to Election Day.

The Democrat has pulled a narrow lead from Trump in Michigan. He is being tipped to win over Wisconsin in the knife-edge race, possibly turning two more red states blue upon having already won Arizona.

The Biden campaign team has stated they are expecting a victory to be called in their favor "this afternoon." They are reportedly prepared for a legal battle with Trump following his premature declaration of triumph in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The president had claimed the process had fallen victim to unidentified "fraud", calling on the US Supreme Court to intercede and halt the underway counting of ballots in key battleground states.

It could be a day or more until the public knows the final result. Nine states have not been projected yet.

The key battleground states alongside the number of electoral college votes they uphold are:

Alaska - 3

Arizona - 11

Georgia - 16

Maine - 4 (split into 2 statewide and 2 district votes)

Michigan - 16

Nevada - 6

North Carolina - 15

Pennsylvania - 20

Wisconsin - 10

As of Wednesday in Michigan, it has been a toss-up between the Republican and Democrat candidates.

Since the beginning of 2019, Trump has made eight trips to Michigan for campaign events. Two of those visits were held on the day before Election Day. Biden has made four visits to Michigan since he clinched the Democratic nomination including trips with former President Barack Obama on Saturday.

Trump has won the states of Florida, Texas, and Ohio previously thought to be in contention for Biden. The race has been too close to call in the searingly contested states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

